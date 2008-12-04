John and BB King's blues duet steals show at Grammy nods unveiling



One is the king of blues, the other pop rock's new poster boy, and together BB King and John Mayer make perfect sense. The two had the audience captivated as they traded guitar licks at the Grammy nominations announcement ceremony this week, receiving the biggest cheer of the night for their rousing rendition of BB's Seventies hit Let The Good Times Roll.



The performance was just one of several during the televised LA event - the first time in Grammy history award nods have been unveiled on the US small screen. A vision in white, Christina Aguilera - sporting a new short feathered fringe and a glam updo - was in jazz mode to sing the Gershwin brothers I Loves You Porgy. Mariah Carey, meanwhile, had a festive choice with Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).



British acts fared well when it came to garnering nominations, with Coldplay picking up seven nods, including one for album of the year. Leona Lewis, Chasing Pavements singer Adele, and London-born vocalist MIA were also shortlisted for success in the record of the year category. After a phenomenal year, Bangor-born sensation Duffy was put forward for best new artist.



Winners will be announced in a star-studded ceremony on February 8.