M&S shoppers on TikTok are praising this £9.50 perfume for smelling like the celeb-fave Santal 33

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shoppers have been going crazy for this Marks & Spencer perfume that resembles the Le Labo Santal 33 fragrance - and the M&S alternative is less than £10.

Retailing at £150, the unisex Santal 33 fragrance is a favourite amongst celebs, and Alexa Chung, Sophie Turner and Justin Bieber all reportedly reach for the designer scent.

One TikTok user took to the social media app to share her £9.50 beauty find, and fans were thrilled with the high street alternative. She captioned the video: "THE dupe of all dupes. Save your £ and get to M&S."

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Apothecary Warmth Eau de Parfum, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Users rushed to the comments to express their excitement for the Apothecary Warmth Eau de Parfum. One wrote: "Omg yes thank you so much that is my fave scent ever!! Running to buy." Another added: "I got one for Christmas and it's an amazing dupe."

The M&S perfume combines notes of cinnamon, cedarwood, sandalwood and cardamon, promising to evoke feelings of warmth with its comforting scent, and it's received impressive reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "Love the scent, it smells exactly same as the other expensive brand. It just doesn't last as long but can be applied a few times since the price is so decent!"

Another penned: "Lovely, spicey, warm scent with a powdery dry down. Not over sweet or vanilla-ry as a lot of cold season scents can be. I like this a lot and would repurchase."

Le Labo Santal 33 50ml, £157, Cult Beauty

While high-street dupes can be the perfect alternative to designer perfumes, cheaper alternatives don't always last as long. Thankfully, the Santal 33 scent is available to shop if you're looking to invest.

NOW SHOP

26 best new perfumes for women 2023: The talked about fragrances from Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Estee Lauder & MORE

What do the royals smell like? King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William & Co's favourite scents

8 best vegan perfume brands for a natural and clean scent

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.