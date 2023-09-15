Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer just brought out an affordable trench coat with Uniqlo

She’s the British fashion designer who was the brains behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, and Clare Waight Keller has now turned her hand to the high street, collaborating on an impossibly chic collection with Uniqlo.

The Uniqlo C autumn/winter 2023 collection brings the effortless sophistication the former creative director at Chloé and Givenchy is known for, in the form of luxe wardrobe essentials from cashmere knits to sleek wrap dresses. But happily, they all come with a high street price tag.

Our favourite piece in the edit? A timeless trench coat to wear during the transitional seasons and beyond.

Available in classic beige and black, it’s made from glossy 100% cotton twill and has a slightly oversized but slender fit with a fluid cut.

Suitable to throw on over just about anything this autumn, it will become one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe, and at £109.99, the premium design is on the more affordable side.

Or if a quilted jacket is more your style, the collection includes this warm but lightweight piece which is available in four different colours: beige, black, brown and blue. It retails for £70 and comes in sizes XXS to XXL.

Super soft, it also has a water-repellent finish. We love it styled over a sweater, printed midi dress and chunky boots for an off-duty look this autumn.

Keller was named one the most influential people of 2019 at TIME Magazine's TIME 100 Awards, shortly after designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding gown. She previously won Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018, awarded on the night by none other than Meghan herself.

© WPA Pool Meghan Markle wears Clare Waight Keller to marry Prince Harry in 2018

A second Uniqlo collaboration is rumoured to already be in the works, and we can’t wait to see what she brings out next.