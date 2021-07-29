News just in: Stacey Solomon's In The Style collection has 50% off right now and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've been lusting after the dreamy summer dresses in Stacey Solomon's new In The Style collection, we've got some amazing news for you. Right now you can shop everything with 50% off - all you need to do is enter the code 50OFF at the checkout.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon's stunning floral dress has a royal twist

MORE: The best gingham print dresses for summer 2021

The Loose Women presenter launched the collection in June, following the success of her first collaboration with the online retailer earlier this year - their biggest launch in history - and as you can imagine, it's selling out super fast.

Some of the most-loved styles include her puff-sleeve white midi dress, a white tiered Bardot dress and a blue floral smock mini dress. Plus, you'll also find slogan tees, printed jumpsuits and accessories to complete your summer wardrobe.

Stacey Solomon white shirred bodice midi dress, £40, In The Style

Stacey Solomon tie jumpsuit, £38, In The Style

Stacey Solomon blue daisy print smock dress, £22, In The Style

Stacey Solomon navy ditsy floral maxi dress, £32, In The Style

From outdoor bars to family parties, or even if you're heading back to the office, the collection has a covetable outfit for every occasion. The inclusive range is available in sizes 4-28 with tall and petite options, and prices start from just £10.

Stacey shot the campaign in the garden of her new family home, Pickle cottage. The mum-of-three is currently expecting baby number four and proved the collection makes for gorgeous maternity wear, too.

To get the 50% discount, just enter 50OFF at the checkout. You'll also find collabs with the likes of Lorna Luxe and Jacqueline Jossa available on site to make the most of the flash sale. But be quick, we don't think it'll be around for long!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.