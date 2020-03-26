Fans are rushing to buy Stacey Solomon's £27 loungewear co-ord

Stacey Solomon is one of many celebrities who have given us major fashion inspiration with their laid-back self-isolation wardrobe. While Amanda Holden opted for luxe silk pyjamas to present Heart Radio from home and Michelle Keegan sported a fluffy cardigan on This Morning, Stacey chose to relax at home in a pastel pink co-ord from Pretty Little Thing - and it may be the cosiest loungewear we've seen to date.

The cropped jumper and matching leggings are both made out of a chunky cable knit material, and we imagine they would look just as cool paired with trainers for a chilled outing as they would lounging around at home. Both items come as a set and cost just £27, down from their original £28 price - every little counts, right? If pink is not your colour, then the co-ord also comes in black or cream. But with the coronavirus lockdown seeing everyone favouring more comfortable clothes, we predict this stylish set won't remain in stock for very long.

The Loose Women star rocked the pretty ensemble in a picture she shared for Mother's Day, which showed her snuggling up to her three boys Zachary, Leighton and baby Rex, all of which were wearing matching pink outfits. Stacey clearly owns a number of cosy co-ords, as she also recently rocked another brown set with big gold hoop earrings and her hair styled in a high bun. After she received a number of enquiries from fans, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her latest brown set was £24 from Nasty Gal.

We imagine all of her loungewear will become go-to outfits for Stacey over the next few weeks, as she is helping homeschool her boys after their schools were shut down. At least she'll look super stylish while stepping into her new teacher role!

