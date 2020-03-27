Alex Jones' £25 Marks & Spencer jeans totally wowed The One Show viewers, again She teamed them with an M&S blouse, too!

Alex Jones has been dressing herself for The One Show amid the coronavirus crisis, as well as doing her own hair and makeup! And for Thursday's show she returned to one her favourite outfits - wearing her go-to Marks & Spencer jeans, and a ruffle blouse from the brand she first wore in February. Luckily, her bargain choices are still in stock, despite plenty of fans rushing to buy them since her on-screen appearances in them.

Alex looked lovely in her M&S jeans and blouse

The mum-of-two chose to wear a modern double denim look, in fact – wearing the £35 'Ruffle Blouse' with her neutral jeans, which are labelled as the 'Utility High Waist Wide Leg Cropped Jeans' online. At just £25, they're a steal, and already have the stamp of approval from Alex's stylist Tess Wright. "Love the cut of these jeans so much!" she wrote on Instagram when the star debuted them on the show.

Utility High Waist Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, £25, Marks & Spencer

Alex finished her look with a chic pair of leopard-print block heels, another of her favourite items for The One Show. The classic pointed pumps are from another high-street staple, Aldo, but are sadly now out of stock after being reduced to just £24 in the sale.

Ruffle Blouse £35, Marks & Spencer

The presenter recently revealed how upset she is that she can't work with her usual glam squad at the show. Admitting to her followers that she's devastated for her colleagues, the star shared a video of herself applying her makeup on her Instagram Story, writing in the caption: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially."

Alex continued: "Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!" She then tagged her go-to makeup artists and close friends Liz Beckett, Jo Penford, Ali Dunwell and Helen Harrall. On Thursday evening, she once again shared a time-lapse video of herself applying her makeup and straightening her hair, writing: "Another day… another dodgy DIY makeup job. #missingmygirls."

