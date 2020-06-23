Jane Moore's chic M&S shirt dress is just £22 in the sale - but it's selling quickly It's a Loose Women bargain…

Jane Moore most definitely embraced the sunshine with an ultra-summery look for Monday's Loose Women. The star looked gorgeous in her tangerine shirt dress, which was a sale bargain from Marks and Spencer – and even better, it's still in stock. Hurry though, it's selling out quickly… and we can see why! That bold orange shade is bound to brighten anyone's day, and while Jane teamed her frock with classic nude heels, we reckon it would look just as lovely with flat sandals or trainers.

Jane looked beautiful in her clementine dress

The journalist and presenter shared a pretty shot of her outfit on her Instagram Story. Like the rest of the Loose ladies, Jane is styled by fashion duo Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – known as @Mothershoppers on social media – and we love their latest pick for the show.

Midi Waisted Shirt Dress, £22, Marks & Spencer

Jane's ultra-flattering dress is the 'Midi Waisted Shirt Dress' from M&S, which is currently reduced from £49.50 down to just £22 – though there's only a small number of sizes left in stock.

The bargain British retailer is popular with plenty of other on-screen stars, too – Holly Willoughby is one of their most loyal fans, though the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are arguably the most famous. Kate recently chose a pretty summer dress for a virtual appearance from her country home of Anmer Hall.

Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £15, Marks & Spencer

There are a number of other gorgeous shirt dresses to choose from in the sale at Marks and Sparks – we've fallen for this floral number, which is down to just £15 from £39.50! There's also a striped number on offer which is very like the styles Duchess Meghan likes to wear. A royal dupe for £31.60? We're sold.

