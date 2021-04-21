Ranvir Singh looks stunning in flirty M&S dress - and it's still available!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked stunning on Wednesday as she wore a pretty pink, floral dress during her appearance on the popular ITV show Good Morning Britain.

The presenter's dress is from the highly sought-after M&S X Ghost collaboration, and it is still available to purchase!

The dress features a gorgeous vintage floral print, with a button fastening down the front, delicate puff sleeves and a flattering V-neck.

Ranvir styled the dress with some light pink heels, keeping her accessories minimal for the occasion. She wore her hair in loose waves and her makeup matched her outfit perfectly, as she sported a pretty pink blush and glossy lips.

The GMB presenter looked radiant on Wednesday

Ranvir's stylist shared the look to her Instagram, and Good Morning Britain fans went wild for the outfit. One commented: "Glowing and beautiful", while another wrote: "Oh wow this look is everything!"

The M&S X Ghost range features fifteen beautiful dresses, available in sizes 6-20. The prices range from £59 to £89, however many styles are already sold out, so we recommend snapping this one up before it's too late!

It is the perfect dress for the warmer weather, simply pair it with some nude sandals and a straw bag for a super cute daytime look.

Floral mini tea dress, £59, M&S X Ghost

Ranvir has been wowing fans with her outfit choices a lot lately, and rocked a similar shade of pink during her appearance on Lorraine last week.

The GMB star looked sensational as she wore a baby pink jumpsuit, which featured short sleeves and sophisticated collar detailing.

Ranvir has been loving wearing pink recently

She styled the look with a bold white belt and matching pink heels, wearing her hair in loose waves.

Ranvir looked absolutely radiant as she posed for a picture in the outfit, and fans rushed to comment on the bright ensemble.

One fan wrote: "I have loved your outfits and this one is no exception, you look stunning as always", while another said: "Ending a week of FAB-U-LOUS fashion our jumpsuit Queen!!"

