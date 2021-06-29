Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a look you would never expect - and we’re obsessed 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When it comes to her street style, Jennifer Lopez loves a casual glam moment, but her latest off-duty look was cozier than we expected - and we’re obsessed with this one too.

The Hustlers star stepped out in Los Angeles Monday wearing a TKEES sweatsuit paired with white Nike sneakers as she went shopping in the city, according to the Daily Mail. She completed the look with oversized square-rimmed shades and added some pizazz with a snakeskin handbag.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's skincare secret is so simple - and you're probably skipping it

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez sent Kylie Jenner the best summer gift - and we want it too

J.Lo loves cropped sweatshirts and leggings combos

There was no usual J.Lo crop top or form-fitting silhouette with the sweatsuit. It was a different spin on her typical low-key ensembles, but we loved it.

Although sweatsuits usually aren’t the most ideal choice for summer weather, the boxy sweatsuit looked so comfortable, and it’s the perfect combination for milder summer days or chillier than usual summer nights (which happen often in LA by the beach).

READ: Jennifer Lopez rocks perfect summer date outfit for dinner with Ben Affleck

The material is lightweight - cotton terry - and you can also keep it on hand for fall. We swooned over the look and tracked it down on TKEES.

TKEES' The Boxy Crew $110, TKEES

TKEES The Relaxed Jogger, $125, TKEES

J.Lo switched things up that same day when she sparked a social media frenzy in a bejeweled bra top, denim cut-off shorts, and a ton of bracelets. The "Jenny From the Block" songstress shared a photo of herself wearing the look and added a rainbow filter in honor of Pride Day, which fell on June 28.

J.Lo celebrated Pride Day in a bejeweled bra and denim cutoffs

"Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community! You are strength … you are love … you are strong … you are perfect … #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound,” she captioned the post.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme showcases green hair transformation

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments section with multi-colored love hearts. In just a matter of hours, it had racked up more than one million likes, with stars including Jennifer Aniston and Elle Macpherson among those to show their support.

It’s further proof that whether J.Lo is making fans swoon on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown or strolling down the streets in a sweatsuit, she’ll always make a statement with her style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.