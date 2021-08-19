Loose Women's Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in figure-flattering Oasis dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge always has us lusting over her fashionable fits, and her latest look was no exception.

The Loose Women star made a very special appearance on Lorraine to talk about the publication of her book, Grow, and looked stunning while doing so.

Frankie sported a figure-flattering midi dress on the show, which is from her own collection with high street favourite Oasis.

The 'Ikat Tribal Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' features a unique orange and green tribal print, with puff sleeves and cinched waist detailing.

It is perfect for any last-minute summer holidays you may have coming up, and the best news is that it is currently 20 per cent off, reduced from £79 to £63.20.

Frankie Bridge looked fabulous in the midi dress

The star styled the frock with open-toe raffia mules and delicate gold jewellery, which perfectly complimented her 'bronde' hair and bronzed skin.

Frankie's collection with Oasis launched just a few days ago and proved popular with fans, as many sizes have already sold out.

Ikat Tribal Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, was £79 now £63.20, Oasis

Speaking about the launch on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "So excited that my 'Oasis by Frankie' collection is now available to shop at Oasisfashion.com…!! It's been such an honour working with the @oasisfashion team to design and create everything, and I can't believe it's now finally out…!"

The collection has something for everyone, from maxi dresses to statement tops and even mom jeans, and we are obsessed with every single item.

With polka dots proving to be a big trend this autumn, one piece we will definitely be purchasing is this cut out spot midi dress.

Cut Out Back Mix Spot Square Neck Midi Dress, was £79 now £63.20, Oasis

With puff sleeves, a square neck and a tiered hem, it is perfect for both summer and autumn. Just add a leather jacket and black boots when the colder weather hits.

Frankie is a fan of the polka dot print, and was recently spotted wearing an off-shoulder spotty number from Miss Pap.

The star teamed the white and black blouse with a pair of high-waisted, pillar-box red jeans from Mango. How chic!

