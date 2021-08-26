Kendall Jenner's chain bracelet is on Kate Middleton's wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kendall Jenner and her Kardashian sisters are like royals in the influencer world, so it's no surprise her latest statement jewellery piece comes from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 25-year-old model looked sensational as she soaked up the sun onboard a luxury yacht in Capri, Italy.

Donning a chic lime-green Bottega dress complete with a plunging V-neckline, statement hip detailing and a shaggy trim, Kendall's daring gown highlighted her elegant silhouette as she posed against the sunset.

"Beautiful", responded Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner, whilst other fans were floored at the star's flawless look. "So chic," commented one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "You are a goddess".

Kendall stunned in Bottega onboard a boat trip in Capri

Retailing at £2370, there's nothing quite as showstopping as Bottega on the high street - but it's Kendall's delicate gold bracelet that we've truly got our eyes on.

The model was pictured wearing the Monica Vinader 'Alta Capture bracelet' and is seemingly obsessed with the piece. The royal-approved British brand has adorned the ears, wrists and necks of many members of the royal family – from the Duchess of Sussex to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Alta Capture Bracelet, £295 / $450, Monica Vinader

It's not the first time Kendall has rocked the luxury, yet affordable bracelet. The star was seen wearing the chain-link accessory back in July when she vacationed with her beau Devin Booker. Its intricate design is described as "a reference that all women are connected and bonded, no matter where they are in the world, what they might do or where they come from", a staple belief in the female-owned jewellery brand's ethos.

Duchess Kate loves Monica Vinader, and she wears the brand time and time again, from Zoom calls to public engagements and family days out with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Siren Wire Earrings, £125 / $175, Monica Vinder

Duchess Kate has often been seen wearing her Monica Vinader green earrings from the brand's Siren line, and royal fans will be thrilled to discover that many pieces from the collection are inspired by "sea-worn treasures and the glamour of southern Italy."

