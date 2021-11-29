Jennifer Lopez's new millennial pink Coach handbag has 40% off for Cyber Monday 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez has bags of style and she also has LOTS of bags. That's the perk of working with Coach, AND having every designer out there desperate to dress you.

If you cast your mind back to November, the actress/singer/dancer/everything posted a photo of herself on Instagram carrying the most divine pink handbag for the Coach holiday campaign.

Jennifer Lopez carrying the Candy Pink Willow bag

We've been constantly checking for a markdown, and hurrah, on Cyber Monday you can bag yourself JLo's millennial pink bag at 40% off. Such an absolute steal!

Willow bag in Candy Pink, was $350, NOW $210, Coach

The bag JLo is carrying is the Willow bag, and it looks pretty perfect to us… it's not too big, and not too small.

It also looks great for storage - it has an organized interior with one zip compartment, two open compartments and a snap pocket for small necessities.

You can carry by hand a la JLo, or wear it on the shoulder or crossbody it over your winter coat. The official colour is Candy Pink, and it's so on trend for all seasons. It also comes in Amazon Green and Chalk. There are plenty of other bags on sale but this one has JLo's seal of approval.

