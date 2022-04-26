Alex Jones' spring blouse on The One Show will make you do a double-take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The One Show presenter Alex Jones rocked a seriously striking ensemble on Monday, lighting up our screens with her bold and beautiful outfit as she presented alongside co-host Jermaine Jernas.

The 45-year-old star looked radiant in a pair of red high-waisted trousers, complete with a flattering wide leg and cropped design. Alex teamed her trousers with a stylish denim blouse from Rixo, which featured soft balloon sleeves, an exaggerated collar in contrast denim and the cutest kitsch cherry embroidery on the lapel. Such a look!

WATCH: Alex Jones looks so stylish in cheeky cherry shirt on The One Show

To complete her cherry-red ensemble, the mother-of-three wore her glossy brunette locks in voluminous curls, adding a bronze eyeshadow, rosy blush and nude lip to finish her glowy makeup look.

Alex's cherry blouse turned heads on The One Show

The Welsh star is never one to stray away from bold prints and statement pieces, often delighting fans of The One Show with her eclectic wardrobe choices.

If you love her striking red trousers as much as we do, you can easily recreate the look with these stunning pleated trousers from River Island.

Red Wide Leg Trousers, £40, River Island

Get the full Alex Jones effect with her 'Cherry-Collar Denim Blouse' from Rixo, available for £161 in their latest collection.

Rixo Cherry Collar Blouse, £161, Farfetch

It's not the first time we've swooned over Alex's unrivalled archive of statement blouses.

Over the Easter break, the star stunned in a sunshine yellow blouse from one of her favourite brands, Sezane. Taking to Instagram to share details on her ultra-feminine frilled blouse, the Welsh presenter told fans: "Lots of you are asking about this shirt, it's from a French brand called Sezane. It's very Easter chick, isn't it? Very bright, if you're into that kind of thing."

We're loving Alex's colour block ensemble

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all of Alex's getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies.

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said.

