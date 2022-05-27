Stacey Solomon's pink River Island dress NEEDS to be in your wardrobe this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fan favourite Stacey Solomon is back on the Loose Women panel and that can only mean one thing – endless style inspiration.

Returning to the ITV panel show on Friday, the mum-of-four stepped out in the prettiest pink dress from River Island, and it needs to be in your wardrobe this summer.

Stacey looked pretty in pink in her River Island dress

Looking oh-so-chic for her latest on-screen appearance, Stacey gave off Dorothy vibes as she styled her glossy red locks in french plaits.

Sporting her go-to makeup combo – a subtle coral shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a soft pink lipgloss, the presenter looked absolutely radiant.

Pink Mini Shirt Dress, £40, River Island

Priced at £40, if you've fallen in love with Stacey's dress then you're in luck. Still available to shop in most sizes, this bubblegum pink number is sure to become your best friend this summer.

Fitted with long cuffed sleeves, a tiered hem and an elasticated drawstring waist, it's uber flattering and can be dressed up or down.

Going for a more casual vibe? Just add crisp white trainers and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses to create an everyday look. Getting glammed up for a special occasion? Accessorise with nude heels and a coordinating clutch bag.

When it comes to style, there's no denying that Stacey has become a major fashion icon – and she's just launched a brand new kidswear collection with Primark.

There's towelling coverups, matching swimwear, dresses, shirts and shorts, perfect for sibling twinning. The range also includes picnic-ready wooden plates, non-slip bowls, silicone bibs and toddler-friendly cups and cutlery in matching pastel shades. How cute?

Speaking to HELLO! about her new collection, as well as her own personal fashion sense, Stacey said: "If it makes you happy and you feel good in it then wear it! There is nothing worse than spending a day or even 10 minutes in something that makes you uncomfortable."

She continued: "The outfits which make me the most confident are the ones where I'm most comfortable. If I'm in tracksuits and I feel relaxed and cosy, that's when I feel great."

