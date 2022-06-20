Frankie Bridge's ultra sassy bodycon dress has the best price tag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's Instagram fans adore following the former Saturdays star's life online. But one of her most interacted posts on the social media portal is her 'Frankie Faves' franchise that she uploads each Sunday.

The post contains a selection of snaps of the Loose Women panellist wearing a variety of super-stylish, high street threads and we are always interested to see what she rocks each week.

This week, the brunette beauty showed off her slim physique in a dazzling black bodycon dress by River Island. The 'Black Bandeau Midi Dress' is a fast-selling item on the brand's website and what's more, it only costs £36! What a bargain.

Interacting with her followers, the mother-of-two wrote: "Let me know what you need help finding outfits for in the comments below… and I’ll do the most popular next week! …all pics tagged… links in stories. #frankiesfaves #ootd."

Frankie looked stunning in her LBD

The wife of Wayne Bridge looked so tanned and sun-kissed in her latest photographs, and that's probably because she has recently been on a sun-drenched break to Bermuda, where she visited her sister Tor and her twin nephews. Cute!

Black Bandeau Midi Dress, £36, River Island

During the trip, Frankie wore so many great swimsuits, mainly from high-end brand Hunza G.

Frankie loves Hunza G swimsuits

Showing off her tanned limbs in a white all-in-one swimming costume from the brand, she said: "Top tip… when it’s boiling hot…wear a white swimming costume as a top, as it doesn’t go see-through and doesn’t show the copious amounts of sweat gathering in the under boob area!"

Get the Hunza G look:

Cancun Swimsuit, £60.00, Bravissimo

We've found an incredible dupe of Frankie's £155 swimsuit, and it's from Bravissimo. Priced at £65, it comes in the same ribbed material, with a low back and close-fitting detail, but it also has underwire cups for an extra-supported finish. Love!

