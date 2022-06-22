Ruth Langsford stuns in the figure-flattering trousers you need in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has found the perfect wardrobe staple and her Loose Women fans love her for sharing the details.

The 62-year-old TV presenter loves sharing fun clips of herself on her Instagram page, and on Tuesday she shared a video of herself doing a little wiggle while modelling the most flattering pair of navy trousers. The mid-rise cut slimmed Ruth's waist and skimmed her hips before dropping into a tapered cropped ankle which showed off her nice high heels.

Ruth's pretty pink and white printed blouse livened up the entire look and she wore her blonde hair down loose.

The star tagged Hobbs London as the source of her fabulous trousers. The 'Kaya Capri Trousers' are on special offer at £20 off! The cotton trousers have handy pockets, flattering side zip, and a touch of elastane for that comfy stretch.

Kaya Capri Trousers, now £59 (was £79), Hobbs London

Ruth also revealed that her pink and white blouse is from Mint Velvet and a similar floaty button-up blouse is available this season.

Kassidy Floral Blouse, £79, Mint Velvet

The Loose Women star loves high street retailers and often credits her stylists @mothershoppers and @daisylawstyle for helping her make brands such as Zara and Principles at Debenhams look incredibly chic.

Only last month Ruth's silky blue pattern print Zara blouse had fans clamouring for a similar style.

Glamour clearly runs in the family, only last week, Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes delighted fans with a glamorous rare photo of his daughter and Ruth's step-daughter, Rebecca, 31, at Royal Ascot.

