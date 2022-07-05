Frankie Bridge has found the perfect summer dress for wedding season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge wowed her Instagram followers on Sunday with the most flattering cut-out midi dress - and we can’t get enough of the floral print.

The Loose Women star showed off her new dresses on Instagram as part of #frankiesfaves, a weekly round-up of her favourite high street pieces.

Fans were quick to express their love for the New Look dress, which features flirty cut-outs and the dreamiest floral print - and thankfully, it’s still available to buy for £45.99.

Cut-out tiered midi dress, £45.99, New Look

The flattering v-neck and a tiered hem give the dress a super elegant look, rounded off with puffed sleeves and an open-tie back. We recommend teaming it with a pair of pastel heels or wedges for a feminine summer ensemble - and it’s the perfect wedding guest piece.

It wasn’t just the New Look dress that Frankie’s followers went crazy for, the star also showed off her printed cowl neck midi dress from Coast - and we’re obsessed with the colour.

Printed cowl neck maxi dress, was £139, now £111.20, Coast

The figure-hugging dress will make the most striking holiday dress with its open back and ruffled hem, and it comes in the most beautiful sunset orange shade. Frankie’s midi dress is currently in the sale - but you’ll need to hurry, as it’s selling fast.

Frankie’s followers were quick to comment on the Instagram post, sharing their love for the summer dresses. One user wrote: “I want them all and I don’t even have a holiday coming up”. Another added, “These dresses are absolutely stunning!”.

The star has become well-known for her glam high street looks, and we’re always adding dresses from her Instagram posts to our shopping baskets - including Frankie’s bold Nobody’s Child blazer and her dreamy white midi dress that’s in the New Look sale.

