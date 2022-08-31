You're going to want Jennifer Lopez's new bag - and she even revealed the snacks she has in it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is back - and she’s rocking not just a newlywed glow but also a chic new Coach handbag. The Hustlers star teased that a brand new favorite is out on September 1, giving us all an idea of our next must-have look.

After the super cute limited-edition 'Coachies' line was just released, now we’re waiting for the gorgeous Bandit Fall 2022 bag that Jennifer is showing off.

This buttery soft bag, which made its big debut at New York Fashion Week, is a new Coach silhouette, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

COMING SOON: The New Bandit Bag

But on Instagram, Jennifer teased that the bag won’t be out until September 1 at 6am Pacific time. Set your alarms!

Meanwhile, Mrs Affleck also told E! Online what she’s carrying around in her Coach bag, and well, it turns out JLo is just like us.

JLo can't leave home without her bling cup – and also is known to stash chocolate chip cookies in her bag

She might be a global icon but she carries around the basics: lip gloss, mascara, her favorite JLO Beauty SPF and a snack – chocolate chip cookies. We hear you, Jen!

And if her bag is big enough, she can’t forget her other must-have: her signature designer JLo bling cup.

The music superstar has had a glam summer, tying the knot with Ben Affleck officially in Las Vegas and then held a second wedding at her husband’s sprawling Georgia estate. The pair just returned from their European honeymoon, and are back to work for autumn.

