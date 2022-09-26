We predict Stacey Solomon's pink cable knit jumper will fly off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon's In The Style collection has finally dropped for autumn and there's one piece, in particular, that's flying off the shelves right now.

A shopping sensation, the Pink Cable Knit Jumper has been selling like hotcakes, with fashion fans rushing to snap up the £32 design – and we can see why.

Made from recycled acrylic, Stacey's eco-friendly jumper is an everyday staple. Both stylish and sustainable, it features a high neck, cable knit detailing and long sleeves.

Stacey Solomon Pink Cable Knit Jumper, £32, In The Style

Perfect for teaming with jeans and ankle boots, it's the kind of piece that you'll wear time and time again. And did we mention it also comes in ivory?

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Stacey shared a special message with fans as she launched her latest In The Style collection.

GET THE LOOK:

Stacey Solomon camel teddy off-the-shoulder jumper, £20, and matching trousers, £20, In The Style

Posting a photo of herself wearing the Camel Teddy Co-ord, she captioned it:

"My autumn collection launches today, I'm sooo excited but as always it makes my tummy go! I just wanted to say thank you for all of your messages, they've been so so amazing! And I genuinely meant it when I say just getting your feedback is just the most important and special thing to me."

Sharing another gorgeous snap on her stories, she also explained how important sizing was to her:

"I'm so proud of the sizing in all of our collections…" she wrote. "Everything goes from size 6-28 and there's petite and tall options too. It's always been so important to us to be as size inclusive as possible because every body is different."

GET THE LOOK:

Stacey Solomon Ivory Fluffy Knit Vest, £9, In The Style

From cosy cardigans to knitted dresses, luxe loungewear and more, Stacey's collection is the definition of dreamy, and one of our favourite pieces is the Ivory and Black Stripe Half Zip Jumper, which retails at £30.

Stacey Solomon Ivory and Black Stripe Half Zip Jumper, £30, In The Style

One of the season's biggest trends, striped jumpers are certainly having a moment right now, so we're already predicting a sellout.

