Frankie Bridge's £34 New Look dress is back in stock - run don't walk

Frankie Bridge's extensive wardrobe collection is one to envy, so we were thrilled to discover that her bestselling New Look dress is back in stock.

The £34 animal print midi is so flattering on the figure with its tied waistband - and it's finally available in all sizes. If you love it you'll need to act fast though, as we expect it to fly off the virtual shelves.

Animal print midi dress, £33.99, New Look

Frankie's printed dress features lightly puffed long sleeves, with an ultra-feminine silhouette that cinches perfectly at the waist. The midi frock is a versatile piece for all year round, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of trainers and a longline coat for an effortless daywear look, or opt for heeled boots and a leather jacket for a chic day-to-night ensemble.

The mum-of-two previously shared the New Look dress as part of her weekly #frankiesfaves on Instagram, posing in a carousel of stunning snaps to showcase her top fashion picks. Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the looks, and one wrote: "I love these! You look beautiful."

Frankie shared a snap of her New Look dress on Instagram

Another penned: "Frankie you need to stop doing Frankie's faves every week, I'm buying them all! Love it when they come but not loving my bank balance. You look amazing in them all."

The sell-out animal print dress isn't the only look of the 34-year-old that's been turning heads. The former The Saturdays singer recently stunned in a figure-flattering brown midi from & Other Stories, which she teamed with a pair of cream knee-high boots - and wow.

Hurry! Snap up Frankie's New Look favourite before it sells out.

