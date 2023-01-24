Stacey Solomon's new £26 cosy knit jumper is guaranteed to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon has just dropped her new season collection with In The Style - and there's one cosy piece that we predict is going to sell out fast.

The Cream Cable Knit V-Neck Jumper is expected to be a hit with shoppers, and at just £26, it's no surprise. Stacey's In The Style pieces have been known to fly off the shelves though, so you'll need to act fast if you love it.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Cream Cable Knit Jumper, £26, In The Style

The knit features a V-neck with a collar, in a neutral cream shade for a trusty wardrobe staple. It's available in sizes 6-28, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of blue jeans or leather trousers for an effortless daywear ensemble, or opt for Stacey's matching wide-leg trousers to complete the comfy look.

When the Loose Women panelist dropped her autumn In The Style collection, fans went wild for the pink cable knit jumper - and the star has released a similar version for the new season.

Grandad Collar Knitted Jumper, £26, In The Style

Stacey took to Instagram to share the news of her latest launch, showcasing some of the gorgeous pieces in her collection. She captioned the post: "Although I didn’t know I was pregnant when I designed it I’m sooo glad I went for comfort and cosy styles. I wanted to also mention we’ve kept prices as low as possible so everything will be under £40 in the range!!"

Fans and friends headed to the comments to share their support for the new range. Close friend Mrs Hinch wrote: "Beauty right there." Whilst one follower added: "Absolutely stunning collection." Another penned: "I think this is my fave collection to date."

Don't walk, run to grab Stacey's £26 knit before it sells out!

NOW SHOP

15 stylish women's jumpers we're loving for winter

Stacey Solomon’s genius Amazon smoothie blender bottle is a breakfast hero

Stacey Solomon's Amazon shelves are genius for home organisation - and they're less than £17

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.