Loved-up Jennifer Lopez will swoon over this Valentine's Day handbag

Wedding rom-com queen Jennifer Lopez is famously romantic - and just as famously has a huge collection of Coach handbags.

And that's why we're pretty sure the Shotgun Wedding actress will want to add this new Valentine’s Day look to her wardrobe!

Heart print Willow Tote 24, $350 / £350, Coach

Marry Me star JLo loves the cute and compact Coach Willow and this new Valentine’s Day tote, a combination of refined leather and Coach’s signature canvas in a fun heart print, has a detachable strap and the iconic turn lock closure, perfect for weekends with husband Ben Affleck.

JLo rocked a Coach Studio bag with her pretty pink Magda Butrym dress as she promoted her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding

The playful Valentine's Day print is also featured in the Hayden crossbody, which can be worn three ways: as a shoulder bag, crossbody or clutch.

Heart print Hayden crossbody, $225 / £250, Coach

Jen, who married actor - and her former fiancé - Ben last year, has had a chance to show off her most romantic styles lately as she promotes her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding.

Ranging from soft, shimmering nude Valentino couture to lingerie-inspired Giambattista Valli, every style choice has reflected JLo’s love affair with love.

And of course, the Wedding Planner star included at least one Coach bag to pair with her designer looks, accessorizing a pretty pink Magda Butrym dress with a matching Coach Studio bag.

