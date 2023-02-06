Jennifer Lopez rocked DSW shoes at the 2023 Grammys - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Lopez was sparkling from head to toe at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night, draped in stunning Bulgari jewels and rocking a sequin-fringed Gucci dress.

You might have been speculating about the designer of her stunning gem-encrusted heels – could they be from JLo designer favorite Louboutin? – but the shimmering platform shoes are actually from the JLo x DSW collection!

JLo shared a snap of the jaw-droppingly glam heels on her Instagram Stories, the close up shot revealing every gorgeous inch of the glittering footwear, from the jeweled ankle strap and sexy curved heel to the transparent details.

The rhinestone Premel platform sandal isn't available to shop online, but the silver version is on sale for just $89.98 right now, that's a whopping 30% off.

JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Premel Platform Sandal, $89.98 (WAS $129), DSW

Jen is definitely one of our spring footwear muses - she also recently showed off the new pillowy soft Coach 'Kellie' sandal ($195) and we immediately put it on our warm weather wish list.

JLo shared a snap of her JLo Jennifer Lopez x DSW shoes on Instagram

Sunday night’s Grammy celebration wasn’t the first time Mrs Affleck has chosen a pair of shoes from her own line for an appearance on a high profile red carpet.

The Hustlers star wore the Junnie sandal in silver along with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown for the 2021 Met Gala. If you loved that look you can grab a pair for yourself right now on sale for under $95.

