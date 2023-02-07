Ruth Langsford to cause mass sellout at Marks & Spencer with dreamy tie-neck blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Tuesday afternoon Ruth Langsford graced our TV screens wearing a very stylish blouse from Marks & Spencer. And, it's new!

Giving us all major workwear inspiration, Ruth's ivory mix marble print blouse features a tie-neck design, giving the traditional work blouse a transformation.

Priced at just £29.50, the blouse (which also comes in a green mix) is designed in a regular fit, with long sleeves that gather into elasticated cuffs for a touch of volume. And the best bit? There's added stretch for comfort.

Ivory mix marble tie-neck blouse, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The blonde beauty is a big fan of M&S - especially for her TV hosting role on the popular ITV daytime show.

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women with her fellow panellists

Off-duty, the 62-year-old has a popular fashion line with QVC and just recently she took to Instagram to announce the exciting launch of her longline suedette coat.

She told her 1m followers: "Three gorgeous colours, Khaki, Nutmeg & Navy with a beautiful, Paisley Print lining which is new to my range. It’s launching tonight but it’s on the QVC website now if you’d like to take a look."

