Frankie Bridge has found the most figure-flattering striped midi dress - and it's on sale

Frankie Bridge has nailed it once again with another amazing look - and the Loose Women star has got us rushing straight to Karen Millen to pick up her gorgeous striped dress.

The monochrome midi features a body-skimming column skirt that cinches the waist, along with elegant batwing sleeves and a collared V-neck to create the most flattering silhouette. Thankfully, Frankie's frock is still available to shop - and it's in the sale.

Mixed stripe midi dress, £71.20 (WAS £89), Karen Millen

The bold black and white printed midi is perfect for dressing up or down, and it's one you'll be reaching for throughout the year. We recommend teaming it with a pair of black chunky boots and a leather jacket for a chic daywear ensemble, or opt for flats and a longline coat for a stylish workwear look.

Looking to really elevate the dress? Why not reach for a pair of bright pink heels and a matching clutch to round off the statement evening look.

Frankie took to Instagram to share a snap of her stunning dress

The mum-of-two showed off the flattering frock as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her favourite high-street fashion pieces with her Instagram followers.

It's not the first time Frankie has shared a look that we've wanted to snap up immediately. The former The Saturdays singer previously influenced fans with her sell-out New Look animal print dress, and most recently the 34-year-old looked incredible in her & Other Stories khaki shirt dress.

Hurry! Pick up Frankie's discounted dress before the sale ends.

