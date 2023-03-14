Ruth Langsford looks incredible in chic M&S red blazer that's perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The weather may not be giving us that spring feeling just yet, but Ruth Langsford has been brightening up our screens with her colourful new look - and the star looks amazing.

The Loose Women star delighted viewers on Monday wearing a vibrant red Marks & Spencer blazer that we think is just perfect for the new season. Thankfully, Ruth's blazer is still in stock - and it's available with matching trousers, too.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Tailored blazer, £59, Marks & Spencer

The single-breasted blazer features a tailored cut with a curved hem that combines a smart look with a feminine finish. Whether you want to inject a pop of colour into your workwear looks, or are looking to elevate an otherwise simple outfit, the M&S blazer is the ultimate spring staple that can be teamed with trainers or heels for an effortlessly stylish ensemble.

Ruth rounded off the vibrant look with a pair of black skinny trousers and a pink top, with her blazer buttoned up for a flattering finish. The mother-of-one styled her hair in her signature voluminous straight style, accessorising with a delicate pendant necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. Lovely!

Ruth teamed her Marks & Spencer blazer with a pair of black skinny trousers

Marks & Spencer shoppers have also been loving the springtime co-ord. One happy shopper wrote: "Stunning suit. Bought with the matching trousers, a complete game changer for work. Good price and washable."

It's not the first time that Ruth has influenced fans with her stunning ensembles. The 62-year-old recently caused a mass sell-out at M&S with her marble print blouse, as well as dazzling Loose Women viewers last week in her emerald green power suit. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

NOW SHOP

Trouser suits are huge for 2023 - these are the 22 suits to wear for any occasion

11 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this spring

7 Princess Kate-worthy red coats to shop this season

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.