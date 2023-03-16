PSA: You can now buy Jennifer Lopez's Grammys shoes - and they're less expensive than you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You may not have even realized it, but you already got a sneak peak at Jennifer Lopez's sexy new footwear collab with Revolve.

RELATED: The Coach bag Jennifer Lopez is 'obsessed' with just got a refresh for spring

JLo was sparkling from head to toe at the 2023 Grammys in February, draped in stunning Bulgari jewels and rocking a sequin-fringed Gucci dress. And the icing on the cake was her pair of jaw-dropping shoes, which you can now shop for yourself!

JLo sparkled head to toe at the Grammys

The Shotgun Wedding star had shown a snap of the glam heels on her Instagram Stories at the time, the close-up shot revealing every gorgeous inch of the glittering footwear, from the jeweled ankle strap and sexy curved heel to the transparent details.

JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE 'Beverly' platform heel, $180 / £181

And now, with the launch of JLo's new Revolve collection, you can grab a pair for yourself!

WE ALSO LOVE: Coach 'Kellie' sandal, $195 / £250, Coach

Jen is definitely one of our spring footwear muses - she earlier showed off the new pillowy soft Coach 'Kellie' sandal ($195 / £250) earlier this season, and we immediately put it on our warm weather wish list along with JLo's favorite Tabby bag.

And of course, US fans are already familar with JLo x DSW collection which are at a lower price point than her newest drop.

Jennifer shared a sneak peek of her sparkling new Revolve shoes in February

This year's Grammy celebration wasn’t the first time Mrs Affleck has chosen a pair of shoes from one of her own lines for an appearance on a high profile red carpet.

The Hustlers star wore the $95 Junnie sandal in silver along with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown for the 2021 Met Gala.

MORE JLO STYLE

Jennifer Lopez's favorite anti-wrinkle eye cream is on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez used this $39 product to get her goddess glow at Dolce & Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez loves a classic Coach trench - and these styles are up to 75% off

WATCH: JLo looks stunning at the 2023 Grammys - and reacts to a Prince Harry joke!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.