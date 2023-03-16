PSA: You can now buy Jennifer Lopez's Grammys shoes - and they're less expensive than you think

Karen Silas
Jennifer Lopez's new shoe collab with Revolve is here - and she wore the Beverly crystal and PVC platforms at the 2023 Grammys along with a Gucci dress and Bulgari jewelry
You may not have even realized it, but you already got a sneak peak at Jennifer Lopez's sexy new footwear collab with Revolve.
RELATED: The Coach bag Jennifer Lopez is 'obsessed' with just got a refresh for spring
JLo was sparkling from head to toe at the 2023 Grammys in February, draped in stunning Bulgari jewels and rocking a sequin-fringed Gucci dress. And the icing on the cake was her pair of jaw-dropping shoes, which you can now shop for yourself!
JLo sparkled head to toe at the Grammys
The Shotgun Wedding star had shown a snap of the glam heels on her Instagram Stories at the time, the close-up shot revealing every gorgeous inch of the glittering footwear, from the jeweled ankle strap and sexy curved heel to the transparent details.
JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE 'Beverly' platform heel, $180 / £181
And now, with the launch of JLo's new Revolve collection, you can grab a pair for yourself!
WE ALSO LOVE: Coach 'Kellie' sandal, $195 / £250, Coach
Jen is definitely one of our spring footwear muses - she earlier showed off the new pillowy soft Coach 'Kellie' sandal ($195 / £250) earlier this season, and we immediately put it on our warm weather wish list along with JLo's favorite Tabby bag.
And of course, US fans are already familar with JLo x DSW collection which are at a lower price point than her newest drop.
Jennifer shared a sneak peek of her sparkling new Revolve shoes in February
This year's Grammy celebration wasn’t the first time Mrs Affleck has chosen a pair of shoes from one of her own lines for an appearance on a high profile red carpet.
The Hustlers star wore the $95 Junnie sandal in silver along with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown for the 2021 Met Gala.
MORE JLO STYLE
Jennifer Lopez's favorite anti-wrinkle eye cream is on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez used this $39 product to get her goddess glow at Dolce & Gabbana Show
Jennifer Lopez loves a classic Coach trench - and these styles are up to 75% off
WATCH: JLo looks stunning at the 2023 Grammys - and reacts to a Prince Harry joke!
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.