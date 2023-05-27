Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin midi dress

Frankie's has found the ultimate wedding guest dress for summer

Frankie Bridge is becoming the Queen of high street fashion with her endless supply of stylish outfits - and the star looked absolutely stunning earlier this week as she posed in a slinky satin midi dress.

The Loose Women star looked gorgeous in the Mango camisole midi dress, which she teamed with a matching oversized lilac blazer.

Frankie teamed the look with a pair of metallic silver heels

Lilac dresses are trending for summer, and if you want to channel Frankie's chic look you're in luck, as the slinky midi is still available to shop.

The camisole dress features a feminine V-neck, with delicate straps and a satin finish. We recommend styling it with a pair of strappy heels and a sparkly clutch for a glam evening look, or opt for the matching blazer for a stylish summer wedding ensemble.

Frankie rounded off her lilac outfit with a pair of metallic heels, with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out style.

Frankie shared a snap of herself posing in the satin ensemble as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the 34-year-old shows off her favourite high-street fashion picks.

She captioned the post: "8 occasion dresses for summer that I’m loving for hen dos, weddings, girls weekends away etc. Let me know your faves."

Fans rushed to the comments to make a case for their favourite pieces, and one follower wrote: "The lilac combo though!" Another added: "That dress and blazer from Mango look so beautiful on you."

Whilst a third penned: "All of these dresses are so beautiful."

