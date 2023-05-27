Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin midi dress

Frankie Bridge is becoming the Queen of high street fashion with her endless supply of stylish outfits - and the star looked absolutely stunning earlier this week as she posed in a slinky satin midi dress.
The Loose Women star looked gorgeous in the Mango camisole midi dress, which she teamed with a matching oversized lilac blazer.
Frankie teamed the look with a pair of metallic silver heels
Lilac dresses are trending for summer, and if you want to channel Frankie's chic look you're in luck, as the slinky midi is still available to shop.
Get the Look
The camisole dress features a feminine V-neck, with delicate straps and a satin finish. We recommend styling it with a pair of strappy heels and a sparkly clutch for a glam evening look, or opt for the matching blazer for a stylish summer wedding ensemble.
Frankie rounded off her lilac outfit with a pair of metallic heels, with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out style.
Frankie shared a snap of herself posing in the satin ensemble as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the 34-year-old shows off her favourite high-street fashion picks.
She captioned the post: "8 occasion dresses for summer that I’m loving for hen dos, weddings, girls weekends away etc. Let me know your faves."
Fans rushed to the comments to make a case for their favourite pieces, and one follower wrote: "The lilac combo though!" Another added: "That dress and blazer from Mango look so beautiful on you."
Whilst a third penned: "All of these dresses are so beautiful."
Shop more lilac dresses
River Island Frill Lilac Dress
River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.
Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress
Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.
River Island Broderie Lilac Dress
Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.
M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress
Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.
Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress
Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.
& Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress
Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.
Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress
Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.
Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress
For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.
Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress
Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.
Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress
Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.
Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress
We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.
River Island Shirred Lilac Dress
For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.
Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress
It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.
