Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin camisole dress
Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin midi dress

Frankie's has found the ultimate wedding guest dress for summer

frankie bridge in white suit red carpet
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Frankie Bridge is becoming the Queen of high street fashion with her endless supply of stylish outfits - and the star looked absolutely stunning earlier this week as she posed in a slinky satin midi dress. 

The Loose Women star looked gorgeous in the Mango camisole midi dress, which she teamed with a matching oversized lilac blazer.

frankie bridge instagram lilac dress and blazer
Frankie teamed the look with a pair of metallic silver heels

Lilac dresses are trending for summer, and if you want to channel Frankie's chic look you're in luck, as the slinky midi is still available to shop.

Get the Look

The camisole dress features a feminine V-neck, with delicate straps and a satin finish. We recommend styling it with a pair of strappy heels and a sparkly clutch for a glam evening look, or opt for the matching blazer for a stylish summer wedding ensemble. 

Frankie rounded off her lilac outfit with a pair of metallic heels, with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out style. 

Frankie shared a snap of herself posing in the satin ensemble as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the 34-year-old shows off her favourite high-street fashion picks.

She captioned the post: "8 occasion dresses for summer that I’m loving for hen dos, weddings, girls weekends away etc. Let me know your faves."

Fans rushed to the comments to make a case for their favourite pieces, and one follower wrote: "The lilac combo though!" Another added: "That dress and blazer from Mango look so beautiful on you." 

Whilst a third penned: "All of these dresses are so beautiful."

Shop more lilac dresses

  • lilac dress river island

    River Island Frill Lilac Dress

    River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

  • nobodys child lilac dress

    Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress

    Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.

  • river island broderie lilac dress

    River Island Broderie Lilac Dress

    Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.

  • lilac floral midi dress marks and spencer

    M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress

    Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.

  • reformation halterneck lilac dress

    Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress

    Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.

  • lilac plisse dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress

    Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.

  • lilac waterfall dress karen millen

    Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress

    Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.

  • ro and zo lilac dress

    Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress

    For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.

  • revolve lilac mini dress

    Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress

    Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.

  • ghost lilac dress

    Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress

    Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.

  • lilac satin dress ralph lauren

    Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress

    We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.

  • lilac mini dress river island

    River Island Shirred Lilac Dress

    For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.

  • lilac strapless dress asos

    Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress

    It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.

