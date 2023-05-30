Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's £30 flattering linen trousers are a must-have for summer
Frankie Bridge has found the perfect linen trousers for summer - and they're £30

Frankie is getting behind the linen trend…

frankie bridge on red carpet in blue dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Frankie Bridge is a pro when it comes to picking out stylish outfits from the high street, and her new linen trousers are going straight on our summer wishlist. 

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to show off her ultra-flattering New Look linen trousers, which she styled perfectly with a matching white shirt and a striped sleeveless top.

frankie bridge instagram linen trousers and shirt© Instagram
Frankie looked effortlessly cool in the linen ensemble

If you want to channel Frankie's effortlessly cool style, you're in luck. The star's entire outfit is still available to shop, and each item is less than £30. 

Get the Look

Featuring an elasticated waist and a wide-leg fit, Frankie's floaty linen trousers are a comfortable must-have for the warmer weather. We recommend styling them with white trainers and a fitted bodysuit for a timeless daywear look, or opt for chunky sandals with an oversized T-shirt for a cool holiday ensemble. 

Frankie showcased the linen look as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star picks out her favourite fashion pieces to share with her Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old posted a stunning mirror selfie on her Stories wearing her New Look outfit, and she rounded off the look with a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses. Frankie captioned the post: "A white co-ord paired with stripes, a fail-safe summer look."

Frankie followed by sharing a reel that rounded up her favourites of the week, and fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the looks. One follower wrote: "You look amazing in every piece!" Whilst another added: "Absolutely gorgeous outfits."

Frankie's linen trousers are selling out fast, so you'll need to pick them up soon if you love them. 

Feeling inspired? Shop more linen trousers…

  • marks and spencer linen trousers

    M&S Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

    Marks & Spencer never disappoints when it comes to timeless fashion pieces, and the wide-leg linen trousers have racked up impressive reviews from shoppers.

  • karen millen white linen trousers

    Karen Millen Darted Linen Trousers

    Looking for a pair of linen trousers that can be worn on holiday with sandals but also dressed up with a pair of strappy heels? Karen Millen's flattering white trousers are the one. 

  • h and m black linen trousers

    H&M Wide Linen Trousers

    H&M's airy linen trousers would look great teamed with an oversized blazer for a chic workwear look.

  • and other stories white linen trousers

    & Other Stories High Waist Linen Trousers

    & Other Stories' linen trousers come in black, white and beige and they're the perfect daywear trousers.

  • reformation striped linen trousers

    Reformation Striped Linen Trousers

    Striped fashion pieces are absolutely everywhere right now, and Reformation's striped linen trousers can be teamed with a plain white T-shirt for an effortless 'cool girl' look.

  • mango blue linen trousers

    Mango Linen Trousers

    For a cropped pair of linen trousers, Mango's cool, slouchy style is our top pick.

  • faithful linen trousers

    Faithful The Brand Linen Trousers

    We're loving the slouchy style on these Faithful The Brand trousers.

  • linen trousers asos

    Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers

    ASOS's wide-leg linen trousers look so smart, so they'd be ideal for work. 

  • pink linen trousers arket

    Arket Drawstring Linen Trousers

    We're obsessed with the gorgeous pink shade on Arket's linen trousers.

  • linen trousers boden

    Boden Linen Trousers

    Boden's fitted linen trousers with a wide leg look so flattering on the figure.

  • marks and spencer blue linen trousers

    M&S Linen Trousers

    The washed blue colour on these stylish mid-rise trousers would look so great styled with a white fitted top and sandals.

  • weekday linen trousers

    Weekday Linen Trousers

    Weekday is filled with cool pieces for the warmer months, and our favourite piece is these tailored-look linen trousers.

  • linen trousers live limited

    Live Unlimited Linen Tousers

    Live Limited's floaty linen trousers feature a unique satin waist, with a stylish wide leg. They're the perfect trousers for wearing with heels and a nice top for a girl's night out.

