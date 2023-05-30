Frankie Bridge has found the perfect linen trousers for summer - and they're £30

Featuring an elasticated waist and a wide-leg fit, Frankie's floaty linen trousers are a comfortable must-have for the warmer weather. We recommend styling them with white trainers and a fitted bodysuit for a timeless daywear look, or opt for chunky sandals with an oversized T-shirt for a cool holiday ensemble.
Frankie showcased the linen look as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star picks out her favourite fashion pieces to share with her Instagram followers.
The 34-year-old posted a stunning mirror selfie on her Stories wearing her New Look outfit, and she rounded off the look with a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses. Frankie captioned the post: "A white co-ord paired with stripes, a fail-safe summer look."
Frankie followed by sharing a reel that rounded up her favourites of the week, and fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the looks. One follower wrote: "You look amazing in every piece!" Whilst another added: "Absolutely gorgeous outfits."
Frankie's linen trousers are selling out fast, so you'll need to pick them up soon if you love them.
Feeling inspired? Shop more linen trousers…
M&S Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Marks & Spencer never disappoints when it comes to timeless fashion pieces, and the wide-leg linen trousers have racked up impressive reviews from shoppers.
Karen Millen Darted Linen Trousers
Looking for a pair of linen trousers that can be worn on holiday with sandals but also dressed up with a pair of strappy heels? Karen Millen's flattering white trousers are the one.
H&M Wide Linen Trousers
H&M's airy linen trousers would look great teamed with an oversized blazer for a chic workwear look.
& Other Stories High Waist Linen Trousers
& Other Stories' linen trousers come in black, white and beige and they're the perfect daywear trousers.
Reformation Striped Linen Trousers
Striped fashion pieces are absolutely everywhere right now, and Reformation's striped linen trousers can be teamed with a plain white T-shirt for an effortless 'cool girl' look.
Mango Linen Trousers
For a cropped pair of linen trousers, Mango's cool, slouchy style is our top pick.
Faithful The Brand Linen Trousers
We're loving the slouchy style on these Faithful The Brand trousers.
Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers
ASOS's wide-leg linen trousers look so smart, so they'd be ideal for work.
Arket Drawstring Linen Trousers
We're obsessed with the gorgeous pink shade on Arket's linen trousers.
Boden Linen Trousers
Boden's fitted linen trousers with a wide leg look so flattering on the figure.
M&S Linen Trousers
The washed blue colour on these stylish mid-rise trousers would look so great styled with a white fitted top and sandals.
Weekday Linen Trousers
Weekday is filled with cool pieces for the warmer months, and our favourite piece is these tailored-look linen trousers.
Live Unlimited Linen Tousers
Live Limited's floaty linen trousers feature a unique satin waist, with a stylish wide leg. They're the perfect trousers for wearing with heels and a nice top for a girl's night out.