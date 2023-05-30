Frankie Bridge has found the perfect linen trousers for summer - and they're £30

Frankie is getting behind the linen trend…

Frankie Bridge is a pro when it comes to picking out stylish outfits from the high street, and her new linen trousers are going straight on our summer wishlist.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to show off her ultra-flattering New Look linen trousers, which she styled perfectly with a matching white shirt and a striped sleeveless top.

© Instagram Frankie looked effortlessly cool in the linen ensemble

If you want to channel Frankie's effortlessly cool style, you're in luck. The star's entire outfit is still available to shop, and each item is less than £30.

Get the Look

Featuring an elasticated waist and a wide-leg fit, Frankie's floaty linen trousers are a comfortable must-have for the warmer weather. We recommend styling them with white trainers and a fitted bodysuit for a timeless daywear look, or opt for chunky sandals with an oversized T-shirt for a cool holiday ensemble.

Frankie showcased the linen look as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star picks out her favourite fashion pieces to share with her Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old posted a stunning mirror selfie on her Stories wearing her New Look outfit, and she rounded off the look with a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses. Frankie captioned the post: "A white co-ord paired with stripes, a fail-safe summer look."

Frankie followed by sharing a reel that rounded up her favourites of the week, and fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the looks. One follower wrote: "You look amazing in every piece!" Whilst another added: "Absolutely gorgeous outfits."

Frankie's linen trousers are selling out fast, so you'll need to pick them up soon if you love them.

Feeling inspired? Shop more linen trousers…

NOW SHOP

Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

Frankie Bridge's £12 new hair tool is a game changer for heatless curls

Frankie Bridge looks unreal in the slinkiest satin midi dress