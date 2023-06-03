Frankie Bridge's £45 ruffled midi dress is back in stock - run, don't walk

Frankie Bridge has found the perfect midi dress for the summer occasion in your diary - and it's finally back in stock.

The Loose Women star looked amazing as she posed for Instagram in a New Look ruffled dress in the prettiest lemon shade, which Frankie styled with a pair of knot-front pink heels. Thankfully, the stunning midi has been restocked, and it's available in sizes 8-22.

Featuring a halterneck with a floaty fit and slit hem, the New Look dress is flattering whilst looking super comfortable. The tiered ruffled detailing elevates the look, making it the perfect option for the summer wedding in your diary.

The former The Saturdays singer shared a mirror shot of herself wearing the yellow number with the caption: "Love this for a summer party. Could pair with some statement earrings and a clutch bag."

Frankie looked effortlessly stylish in the tiered midi

It's not just Frankie that has been loving the tiered midi. The dress has an impressive five-star rating on the New Look site, and one happy shopper described the dress as, "Excellently made and a great fit."

Fans were seriously impressed with the ruffled midi when Frankie showcased the dress last month. Debuting the dress as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the star shared a carousel of high street occasion pieces for the new season.

"8 occasion dresses for summer that I'm loving for hen dos, weddings, girl's weekends away etc. Let me know your faves," Frankie wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on their favourite styles, and one follower wrote: "You look fab in them all but particularly the yellow dress." Whilst another penned: "These are all so beautiful!"

Feeling inspired? Shop more yellow occasion dresses

Mango Pleated Yellow Dress Mango's halterneck yellow dress is so flattering with its pleated design and delicate waistband - and we love the keyhole detailing at the back. £79.99 AT MANGO

Reformation Yellow Dress On the hunt for a yellow dress that you can reach for no matter the occasion? Reformation's Enya midi is worth the investment. £285 AT REFORMATION

Karen Millen Embellished Yellow Dress Embellished with sparkling crystals, Karen Millen's satin midi dress is so glam. £151.20 AT KAREN MILLEN

Phase Eight Yellow Frill Dress Make a statement with Phase Eight's gorgeous waterfall dress with frill detailing. £139 AT PHASE EIGHT

Reformation Silk Yellow Dress Reformation's showstopping silk dress comes in the most amazing sunshine yellow dress, with an open back and fitted high neck. £370 AT REFORMATION

