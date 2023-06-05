Frankie Bridge looks unreal in sheer pink dress in the Maldives

Frankie Bridge has been giving us all holiday envy as she jetted off to the Maldives last week with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons.

The TV star has been sharing her island snaps on social media, and we’re seriously obsessed with her holiday wardrobe. From striped maxi dresses to neon co-ords, we want everything, but if you’re looking for occasionwear, you have to see her pink and red midi dress from Mango.

The colourblock piece features sheer detail and an asymmetric cut with elegant spaghetti straps. Made from a lightweight flowy fabric, it’s the perfect holiday evening dress or wedding guest dress this summer, so you can wear it on repeat. Available online for £89.99, it’s selling out fast.

Sharing an Instagram Reel showcasing all of her favourite holiday outfits with a palm tree backdrop, the mum-of-two captioned the post: "Frankie's faves is looking a bit different. Sharing my favourite looks that I’ve worn on holiday this week!"

Also at the top of our shopping list is her striped crochet dress from Mango. The multicoloured piece has a maxi length and slightly oversized cut that would look amazing over a bikini. Designed to be worn off-the-shoulder, it features long sleeves and an open back. It retails for £59.99 and is available in sizes 4-16.

Frankie seems to be loving Mango this summer, as she also stepped out in a brown knitted maxi dress by the brand and a white knitted crop top, which she paired with a matching satin midi skirt from Nobody’s Child.

If you’re in the market for a wedding guest outfit, last month she shared a selfie in a beautiful yellow midi dress from New Look that’s just dropped back in stock. Featuring a figure-skimming halterneck cut and cascading feminine ruffles, it’s made from a lightweight chiffon fabric and has a split hem that’s so flattering.

Despite looking more expensive, the high street piece is just £45.99. It’s available in sizes 6-22 and would look stunning paired with barely-there heels and a clutch.

