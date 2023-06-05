Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge looks unreal in sheer pink dress in the Maldives
Frankie’s high street midi dress is from Mango

frankie-bridged-black-dress-slicked-hair
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Frankie Bridge has been giving us all holiday envy as she jetted off to the Maldives last week with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons.

The TV star has been sharing her island snaps on social media, and we’re seriously obsessed with her holiday wardrobe. From striped maxi dresses to neon co-ords, we want everything, but if you’re looking for occasionwear, you have to see her pink and red midi dress from Mango.

The colourblock piece features sheer detail and an asymmetric cut with elegant spaghetti straps. Made from a lightweight flowy fabric, it’s the perfect holiday evening dress or wedding guest dress this summer, so you can wear it on repeat. Available online for £89.99, it’s selling out fast.

Mango midi dress

Sharing an Instagram Reel showcasing all of her favourite holiday outfits with a palm tree backdrop, the mum-of-two captioned the post: "Frankie's faves is looking a bit different. Sharing my favourite looks that I’ve worn on holiday this week!"

Also at the top of our shopping list is her striped crochet dress from Mango. The multicoloured piece has a maxi length and slightly oversized cut that would look amazing over a bikini. Designed to be worn off-the-shoulder, it features long sleeves and an open back. It retails for £59.99 and is available in sizes 4-16.

Mango crochet dress

Frankie seems to be loving Mango this summer, as she also stepped out in a brown knitted maxi dress by the brand and a white knitted crop top, which she paired with a matching satin midi skirt from Nobody’s Child.

If you’re in the market for a wedding guest outfit, last month she shared a selfie in a beautiful yellow midi dress from New Look that’s just dropped back in stock. Featuring a figure-skimming halterneck cut and cascading feminine ruffles, it’s made from a lightweight chiffon fabric and has a split hem that’s so flattering.

Despite looking more expensive, the high street piece is just £45.99. It’s available in sizes 6-22 and would look stunning paired with barely-there heels and a clutch.

Shop more midi dresses...

  • & Other Stories blue midi dress

    & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    & Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.

  • Nobody's Child floral midi dress

    Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress

    A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.

  • M&S white knitted dress

    M&S Knitted Midi Dress

    From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.

  • Reiss black midi dress

    Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress

    Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.

  • H&M midi dress

    H&M Smocked Midi Dress

    H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.

  • Mango yellow midi dress

    Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress

    Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.

  • AllSaints Osa midi dress

    AllSaints Osa Midi Dress

    Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.

  • Pretty Lavish cream midi dress

    Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.

  • New Look green midi dress

    New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress

    Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.

  • Karen Millen striped midi dress

    Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress

    For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.

  • COS midi slip dress

    COS Midi Slip Dress

    This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.

  • River Island midi dress

    River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

    River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

  • Whistles midi dress

    Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress

    This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.

  • Reformation white dress

    Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress

    A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.

  • Anthropologie green midi dress

    Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress

    With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.

