Selfridges is selling a 007 advent calendar for James Bond fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back with a license to thrill, James Bond has officially returned to our big screens in No Time To Die, and with less than 100 days until Christmas, we're celebrating Britain's most iconic spy with the new 007 Christmas advent calendar!

READ: James King's No Time to Die review: Craig Bows Out in Style

Exclusive to Selfridges, this festive find is dressed to kill with its glossy black and gold packaging. Retailing at £199, inside you will uncover 12 Bond-themed goodies ranging from prop replicas used in the actual films to sweet treats.

12 Days of Bond advent calendar, £199, Selfridges

This one-of-a-kind calendar contains a poker chip and an accompanying certificate of authenticity which confirms that it's a genuine prop used in the 2006 film, Casino Royale – how cool is that?!

SHOP: 11 best Harry Potter advent calendars for Christmas 2021

MORE: The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is as luxurious as you'd expect

You'll even receive an authentic poker chip that was used as a prop in Casino Royale

What's inside the 12 Days of Bond advent calendar?

Look away now if you want to keep the contents top secret! Behind the 12 doors of the 007 advent calendar, you'll find…

Casino Royale prop chip

Gold bullet prop replica

'The agent' 007 socks

Dr. No silk pocket square

Bond chocolate bars,

The golden gun magnet

Martini cocktail jig

Safin mask keyring

007 martini truffles

Bond playing cards

Dry martini popcorn

Kamal Khan's lucky dice

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.