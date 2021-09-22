The White Company’s advent calendar for 2021 is SO luxurious – and it’s available NOW

Advent calendars are now SO much more than chocolate, and the one we’ve been counting down the days for has finally gone on sale – The White Company’s stunning beauty advent calendar.

Bursting with 25 luxurious miniatures, inside the pull-out drawers you’ll find a gorgeous mix of The White Company’s signature products, from bodycare to candles, in iconic fragrances from the Calm & Spa collection. And the best part? There’s even two full-sized candles in festive fragrances for you to enjoy throughout Christmas and beyond.

The White Company advent calendar 2021, £160

In true The White Company style, the advent calendar itself mirrors the brand’s cool, minimal aesthetic with the trademark black and white packaging accessorised with a festive silver bow. The advent calendar can be refilled and reused for next year too. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

If you want to snap up the advent calendar from The White Company, be quick – in previous years, it sold out within days. Luckily, it’s on sale now (so no waiting lists) at thewhitecompany.com and in selected stores around the UK too. Worth £254, it's a great way to explore and enjoy The White Company's sumptuous products.

What’s inside The White Company’s beauty advent calendar 2021?

It’s got everything you need for some serious indulgence and more, with minis and full-size products in the 25 drawers – it’s the first time The White Company have included two full-size candles, so you’re really in for a treat! Ready for a spoiler? Look away now if you want yours to be a surprise…

Winter Signature Candle 140g (full-size)

Seychelles Handbag Cream 30ml

Seychelles Shampoo 50ml

Seychelles Conditioner 50ml

Lime & Bay Hand Wash 50ml

Blanc Body Wash 50ml

Blanc Body Lotion 50ml

Pomegranate Shower Gel 50ml

Pomegranate Body Lotion 50ml

Midnight Votive 60g

Calm Bath Shot 30ml

Calm Body Cream 75ml

Mini Wild Mint Hand Wash 50ml

Mini Wild Mint Hand Cream 50ml

Lime & Bay Hand Cream 30ml

Tuberose & Cashmere Shower Gel 50ml

Tuberose & Cashmere Body Lotion 50ml

Spa Bath Shot 30ml

Spa Restore Body Cream 75ml Highland

Escape Votive 60g

Noir Hand Wash 50ml

Noir Hand Lotion 50ml

Sleep Hand & Body Balm 75ml

Sleep Pulse Point 10ml

Fir Tree Signature Candle 140g (full-size)

This is the one for you to indulge with - it's been a year, you deserve it.

