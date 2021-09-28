The Elemis advent calendar for 2021 has landed - and it's AMAZING

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always top of skincare enthusiast’s Christmas wish list and the Elemis advent calendar for 2021 is a stunner. And wait till you see what's inside.

Behind the 25 doors of the advent calendar, you’ll find favourites from Elemis’ award-winning skincare and bodycare collections. Along with travel sized products and miniatures, your skin will get the best gift of all when you unveil the piece de resistance – a full size jar of the brand’s No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. It’s clear to see why it sells out every single year!

Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar, £175/$250, Elemis

Not only that, but the packaging is the prettiest too, with red, blue and green boxes adorned with geo prints and floral designs. You can save the boxes to reuse in future or, as the paper used on the outside of the box is sustainably sourced, it can be fully recycled.

What's inside the Elemis advent calendar 2021?

Look away now if you want to keep yours a surprise! Behind the 25 doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you’ll discover…

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml Full Size

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml

Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 15ml

Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml

Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter 20ml

Superfood Facial Wash 30ml

Superfood Day Cream 20ml

Superfood Night Cream 20ml

Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice 20ml

Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial 15ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Skin Smoothing Essence 28ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Pads 14 pads

Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml

Herbal Lavender Repair Mask 15ml

Balancing Lavender Toner 50ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml

Skin Nourishing Shower Cream 100ml

Sea Lavender & Samphire Body Cream 50ml

Sea Lavender & Samphire Bath & Shower Milk 100ml

How much is the Elemis advent calendar 2021?

It's priced at £175 and is worth an impressive £402, and is on sale NOW at Elemis. Go go go!

