The Elemis advent calendar for 2021 has landed - and it's AMAZING

Carla Challis
The Elemis beauty advent calendar 2021 has dropped. Inside you’ll find Elemis skincare and bodycare to keep you gorgeous – and it’s worth £402. Discover the contents, release date and where to shop it
The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always top of skincare enthusiast’s Christmas wish list and the Elemis advent calendar for 2021 is a stunner. And wait till you see what's inside.
Behind the 25 doors of the advent calendar, you’ll find favourites from Elemis’ award-winning skincare and bodycare collections. Along with travel sized products and miniatures, your skin will get the best gift of all when you unveil the piece de resistance – a full size jar of the brand’s No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. It’s clear to see why it sells out every single year!
SHOP: The best beauty advent calendars to shop for 2021
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar, £175/$250, Elemis
Not only that, but the packaging is the prettiest too, with red, blue and green boxes adorned with geo prints and floral designs. You can save the boxes to reuse in future or, as the paper used on the outside of the box is sustainably sourced, it can be fully recycled.
MORE: 15 of the best overnight face masks for glowing, radiant skin
What's inside the Elemis advent calendar 2021?
Look away now if you want to keep yours a surprise! Behind the 25 doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you’ll discover…
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml Full Size
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g
- Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml
- Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml
- Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml
- Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml
- Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter 20ml
- Superfood Facial Wash 30ml
- Superfood Day Cream 20ml
- Superfood Night Cream 20ml
- Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice 20ml
- Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial 15ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Skin Smoothing Essence 28ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Pads 14 pads
- Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml
- Herbal Lavender Repair Mask 15ml
- Balancing Lavender Toner 50ml
- Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml
- Skin Nourishing Shower Cream 100ml
- Sea Lavender & Samphire Body Cream 50ml
- Sea Lavender & Samphire Bath & Shower Milk 100ml
How much is the Elemis advent calendar 2021?
It's priced at £175 and is worth an impressive £402, and is on sale NOW at Elemis. Go go go!
READ: Kate Middleton has a simple skincare hack - and everyone can do it
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.