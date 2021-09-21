The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021 is about to drop and you will be blown away

Leanne Bayley
Jo Malone's iconic Advent Calendar for 2021 is about to drop. We look at what's inside, the price, how to buy it and the inspiration behind it.
Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. Filled with 24 magical miniatures, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.
The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone yellow and gold packaging which can be refilled and reused. It's enough to make anyone swoon.
If you want to get your hands on one, it will be available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk from 30 September before it drops in Jo Malone London stores on 18 October. You can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.
Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021, Jo Malone London
What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2021?
Filled with 24 surprises including much-loved colognes, travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, it's the ultimate indulgence.
Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...
- Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml
- Pine & Eucalyptus Mini Candle 35g
- Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense 9ml
- English Pear & FressiaShaped Soap
- Peony & Blush Suede Hand Cream 15ml
- Orange Bitters Cologne 9ml
- Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml
- Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 30ml
- Poppy & Barley Cologne 9ml
- Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 9ml
- Grapefruit Mini Candle 35g
- Wild Bluebell Cologne 9ml
- Blackberry & Bay Body Crème 50ml
- Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml
- Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml
- Lime Basil & Mandarin Shaped Soap
- Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne 9ml
- English Pear & Freesia Mini Candle 35g
- Jasmine Sambac& Marigold Cologne Intense 9ml
- Cypress & Grapevine Cologne 9ml
- Pomegranate Noir Mini Candle 35g
- Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 9ml
- Peony & Blush Suede Body & Hand Wash 30ml
- English Pear & Freesia Cologne 30ml
Head to the Jo Malone website to sign up for email updates so you don't miss out.
