The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021 is about to drop and you will be blown away

Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. Filled with 24 magical miniatures, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.

The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone yellow and gold packaging which can be refilled and reused. It's enough to make anyone swoon.

If you want to get your hands on one, it will be available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk from 30 September before it drops in Jo Malone London stores on 18 October. You can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021, Jo Malone London

What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2021?

Filled with 24 surprises including much-loved colognes, travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, it's the ultimate indulgence.

Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...

Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml

Pine & Eucalyptus Mini Candle 35g

Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense 9ml

English Pear & FressiaShaped Soap

Peony & Blush Suede Hand Cream 15ml

Orange Bitters Cologne 9ml

Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 30ml

Poppy & Barley Cologne 9ml

Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 9ml

Grapefruit Mini Candle 35g

Wild Bluebell Cologne 9ml

Blackberry & Bay Body Crème 50ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml

Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Shaped Soap

Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne 9ml

English Pear & Freesia Mini Candle 35g

Jasmine Sambac& Marigold Cologne Intense 9ml

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne 9ml

Pomegranate Noir Mini Candle 35g

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 9ml

Peony & Blush Suede Body & Hand Wash 30ml

English Pear & Freesia Cologne 30ml

Head to the Jo Malone website to sign up for email updates so you don't miss out.

