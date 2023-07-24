10 pieces from River Island that look oh-so expensive

There is nothing more satisfying than purchasing a piece of clothing you love for a decent price. But sometimes spending more than we planned to is necessary for pieces that look and feel luxurious.

This is where River Island comes in for summer 2023. The high street label has a plethora of pieces to shop right now that look so expensive. Whether you're going on holiday, celebrating a wedding or just replenishing your wardrobe, the following pieces are not to be missed.

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that look expensive whilst adhering to current trends, and have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets, with pieces starting at £25 for this particular edit.

10 River Island pieces that look so expensive:

River Island pieces that look expensive Brown Corsage Sleeveless Top River Island Did someone say 'Quiet Luxury'? This stunning top boasts 2023's favourite corsage detailing paired with elegant draping off the shoulder. Perfect with white jeans for brunch or pleated trousers for the evening. £30 AT RIVER ISLAND

Cream Stripe Palazzo Wide Leg Trousers River Island The sheen on these trousers gives an utterly luxurious finish, whilst the abstract stripes makes them stands out from the crowd. The chicest palazzo pants on the high street. £38 AT RIVER ISLAND

Purple Print Bodycon Midi Dress River Island If you're after an expensive-looking wedding guest dress without the price tag, this is it. We love the chic, subtle cowl neck and open back detailing. £39 AT RIVER ISLAND

Brown Drawstring Maxi Skirt With Linen River Island A sophisticated skirt, but make it comfy. This linen maxi boasts a drawstring waist, which you can expose or not depending on the desired look. Pair with the matching top for a look we think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would approve of. £35 AT RIVER ISLAND

Cream Plisse Cowl Back Bandeau Top River Island It's hard to believe this top is under £30. The pleated fabric is incredibly elegant, whilst the cream colourway makes it extra chic. Nobody would have a clue this was from the high street... £26 AT RIVER ISLAND

Brown Satin Spot Swing Maxi Dress River Island This satin dress is the epitome of playful elegance. A cool twist on the classic polka dot pattern, the floaty midi length and elasticated sleeves creates the most stunning silhouette. £45 AT RIVER ISLAND

White Crepe Short Sleeve Shirt River Island The star of the show on this shirt is the asymmetrical gold buttons, which completely elevates it. The lightweight crepe fabric is perfect for those warm summer days. £32 AT RIVER ISLAND

Pink Beaded Chain Strap Crossbody Bag River Island With Barbiecore the trend of the moment, this bag is the ultimate accessory to add a pop of pink to your wardrobe. The beaded handbag is so fun, and the gold crossbody strap is incredibly handy. £33 AT RIVER ISLAND

Beige Shirred Waist Skater Midi Dress River Island Another incredible 'Quiet Luxury'-approved piece. This dress oozes elegance with its shirred waist, crew neck and midi length. Pair with black sandals and oversized sunglasses to create a glamorous daytime look. £40 AT RIVER ISLAND

Black Diamante Trim Crop T-Shirt River Island This diamante tee is a steal for £25. Pair with jeans and sandal heels for a smart-casual look, or wear with black trousers and your most dazzling accessories for a glamorous evening ensemble. £25 AT RIVER ISLAND

