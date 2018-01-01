Spears clan ladies rally round Britney

14 JUNE 2007



Britney Spears has been spending plenty of quality bonding time with cousin Alli Sims lately, and there was no mistaking the strong bond between the two as they stepped out in LA this week to do a spot of shopping. The pair rolled up in the pop princess' convertible Mercedes and set off hand-in-hand past a row of assembled photographers.



It seems that the female members of the Spears clan have been rallying round the 25-year-old singer as she prepares to make her comeback. Britney's mum Lynne spoke out earlier this week about the bright future her famous daughter has in store. "Everything is going to be really good," she told a US magazine. "I can see her life picking up and it's just going to hold great things for her."



Britney - whose positive outlook can be seen in the new slogan on her website: "Remixed, reinspired, refocused," - has been busy back in the studio making her first album since 2003's In The Zone. The Louisiana native has reached out to her fans to help her name the new disc - which collaborators are describing as a more mature take on her characteristic up-tempo dance pop. Among the possibilities fans can vote for on her official website are Integrity and Dignity.