Madonna deepens London roots with sixth house purchase

The singer, pictured here leaving her London residence, has always said how much she loves her adopted home - and is proving it by buying up whole swathes of the capital
Madonna is believed to be keen to buy the entire street where she lives in Marylebone
26 JUNE 2007
Madonna's property portfolio has expanded yet again with the purchase of her sixth London home - a Georgian townhouse adjoining the eight-bedroom mansion she shares with her husband Guy Ritchie and their two children. The American superstar splashed out £6 million for the luxury abode in Marylebone after lobbying the owner for over eight months.
The couple also own two nearby mews houses, used by staff, as well as a couple more in central London. Madonna bought the house from Paul Davies, a developer who made the news after one of his Mayfair properties netted him £40,000 in rent during one week.
Despite the asking price being twice the £3.1 million the swanky digs cost last August, the purchase is still thought to be a shrewd investment on the singer's part. "Madonna knows that the area is coming up," said a source. "She has said she'd like to buy the whole street."
To snap up the new residence, which boasts six floors and a vaulted artist's studio, the famously business-minded star fought off tough competition from comic Jennifer Saunders and photographer Mario Testino.
