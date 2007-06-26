Madonna deepens London roots with sixth house purchase

Madonna's property portfolio has expanded yet again with the purchase of her sixth London home - a Georgian townhouse adjoining the eight-bedroom mansion she shares with her husband Guy Ritchie and their two children. The American superstar splashed out £6 million for the luxury abode in Marylebone after lobbying the owner for over eight months.



The couple also own two nearby mews houses, used by staff, as well as a couple more in central London. Madonna bought the house from Paul Davies, a developer who made the news after one of his Mayfair properties netted him £40,000 in rent during one week.



Despite the asking price being twice the £3.1 million the swanky digs cost last August, the purchase is still thought to be a shrewd investment on the singer's part. "Madonna knows that the area is coming up," said a source. "She has said she'd like to buy the whole street."



To snap up the new residence, which boasts six floors and a vaulted artist's studio, the famously business-minded star fought off tough competition from comic Jennifer Saunders and photographer Mario Testino.