Delighted Denise serenaded by 'Elvis' at Lloyd Webber tribute

22 AUGUST 2007



An Elvis impersonator brought to a smile to Denise van Outen's face as he serenaded her in a London theatre. The magical moment came as the vivacious blonde compered a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Mermaid Theatre.



A rhinestone-clad Dean Collinson brought the house down when he dropped to one knee, crooning away in character as an Elvis-impersonating Pharaoh from the musical Joseph.



The former Eighties pop singer was joined by protégés of the music empresario, past and present - including Connie Fisher, currently appearing in The Sound Of Music - in performing tunes from his hit productions such as Evita and Whistle Down The Wind.



Another highlight of the show, which can be heard on on BBC Radio Two this Friday, was Denise's reunion with Any Dream Will Do winner Lee Meads. As a judge on the BBC reality show to pick the lead in Joseph, Denise was among the panel that backed Lee for his first starring role. And she looked as pleased as punch to call him up for a moment in the spotlight again.