Kylie set for raunchy drag-inspired return after tips from Boy George

3 OCTOBER 2007



With a little help from her friends Kylie's long-awaited comeback single is likely to be her steamiest yet, her camp has promised fans. The pop princess - who sought advice from her DJ pal Boy George before shooting the video for Two Hearts - will vamp it up in figure-hugging black latex and a blonde curly wig.



It's not the first time the diminutive Aussie star has turned to Boy George - who regularly appears on the London drag circuit - for creative support, as he designed an outfit for her Showgirl tour.



Kylie's stylist and confidant William Baker also had her hitting the capital's nightspots in search of inspiration. The results, the fruit of her newfound friendship with two drag queens, Tasty Tim and Princess Julia, are said to be sensational. "Kylie writhes provocatively on the floor and cavorts on a grand piano," an insider at the shoot told a British newspaper.



Two Hearts will be the first single from the album X, out on November 26.