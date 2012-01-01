Kylie enjoys reunion with four-legged 'love of her life' in Paris

30 JANUARY 2008

Four legged friends don't come much better - or more famous - than Sheba, Olivier Martinez's Rhodesian Ridgeback. The French actor's pet helped Kylie Minogue through the dark days of her treatment for breast cancer, and now the singer has returned the loyal pooch's affection by paying her a visit in Paris.



Smiling Kylie was seen taking Sheba, whom she immortalised in her children's book Kylie: The Showgirl Princess, for a walk in the French capital earlier this week. She later met up with ex-boyfriend Olivier - they parted company last February - for a coffee.



While it's unclear whether the former lovebirds are tentatively making another go of their romance or are just rekindling their friendship, Kylie's feelings for her former beau's dog seem as strong as ever.



"I did love his dog Sheba," she said recently. "Oh Sheba, she was the love of my life." The 39-year-old star has often spoken of how important the animal's affection was during her treatment. "There were many long hugs on the sofa," she said.



Kylie didn't just make Sheba's day during her short trip to Paris. While waiting for the Eurostar on Tuesday to return to London she gave a break dancer ten euros after being impressed by his moves and even shared a dance with him.