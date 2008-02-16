As well as competing for her own prize, the petite blonde will hand over the Outstanding Contribution To Music award to Sir Paul McCartney
Paul, who sang a duet with Kylie on Jools Holland's show, will take to the stage after collecting his gong and perform some of his classic hits
Pop princess Kylie Minogue will honour Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney at the Brit awards at London's Earls Court on Wednesday night.
After her duet with the 65-year-old singer on Jools Holland's Hootenanny show last New Year's Eve, the Aussie chanteuse will be reunited with Paul when she presents him with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.
Wednesday's star-studded event features performances from Leona Lewis, the Kaiser Chiefs and Rihanna. Triumphant Grammy winner Amy Winehouse is also expected to appear. Brit producers have reportedly asked the Back To Black star to sing twice.
Hoping to follow Amy's gongs at last week's music awards are comeback kings Take That, who have been nominated for an impressive four trophies, alongside Leona and Lebanese singer Mika. Kylie herself will compete for international female solo artist along with Umbrella singer Rihanna and R&B sensation Alicia Keys.
To top off the glamorous night, Paul will take to the stage and perform a medley of his classic songs.