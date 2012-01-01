J Lo and Marc over the moon at the arrival of their little boy and girl

22 FEBRUARY 2008

Since marrying fellow Latin entertainer Marc Anthony in secret nuptials four years ago, Jennifer Lopez has been looking forward to the day she could hold their baby in her arms. On Friday the singer's wish was granted twice over when she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in their native New York. "They're delighted, thrilled and over the moon," said their spokesman.



The couple's daughter, who weighed 5lb 7oz, arrived at 12.12am, and was followed 11 minutes later by her 6lb brother. Speculation about the sex of the babies had been growing since guests at a baby shower in January arrived bearing gifts in both pink and blue.



One point wasn't in doubt though - the mum-to-be and her partner were ecstatic about the impending arrivals: "They were just beaming the entire time," reported a partygoer.



The new arrivals won't want for playmates as Marc has three children from previous relationships - 14-year-old Arianna, Cristian, seven, and Ryan, four.