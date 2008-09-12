After 25 years in the business, Madonna knows a thing or two about putting on spectacular shows, as Gwyneth and Kate's reaction proved

Photo: © Alpha

Click on photos for gallery

The hardworking pop star makes her entrance for the two-hour long show at London's Wembley Stadium

Photo: © Getty Images

Royals were also in the VIP section of the 40,000-strong audience. The prince of Bulgaria's wife Rosario (left) and Mette-Marit of Norway were equally stunned by Madonna's energetic performance

Photo: © Getty Images