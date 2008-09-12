After 25 years in the business, Madonna knows a thing or two about putting on spectacular shows, as Gwyneth and Kate's reaction proved
Photo: © Alpha
Click on photos for gallery
The hardworking pop star makes her entrance for the two-hour long show at London's Wembley Stadium
Photo: © Getty Images
Royals were also in the VIP section of the 40,000-strong audience. The prince of Bulgaria's wife Rosario (left) and Mette-Marit of Norway were equally stunned by Madonna's energetic performance
Photo: © Getty Images
12 SEPTEMBER 2008
Wearing a white silk top hat, high-cut leotard, fishnet tights and leather stiletto boots, the Material Girl danced, skipped and generally dazzled her way through the two-hour extravaganza.
Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Kyril of Bulgaria's wife Rosario were also among the 40,000-strong audience.
Madonna - who left husband Guy Ritchie's 40th birthday party at 10pm the previous evening in readiness for Thursday's show - arrived on stage in a vintage white American car.
The 50-year-old then ran through most of the hits from her career divided into the themes Gypsy, Rave and Pimp. A section called Old School also paid tribute to her roots in the urban dance music of early Eighties New York.