Madonna gets flexy in new campaign for French fashion label



Anything Madonna puts her name to tends to create a buzz. So when news emerged that the 50-year-old was to be the face of the new Louis Vuitton campaign, the ads soon became the year's most talked about.



And as pictures from the shoot show, Madonna – who's previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Gap, H&M and Max Factor - lives up to expectations by making the images uniquely her own.



Demonstrating the flexibility for which she's now renowned, the star poses in a bistro in the six images shot by Steven Meisel, a top industry snapper who worked with the singer on her 1992 book Sex.



The mum-of-three was chosen for the campaign by Louis Vuitton creative director Marc Jacobs, after he was "blown away" by her performance at a Sweet & Sticky tour gig in Paris.



"What fascinates me most about her is her never-ending energy, and the idea of becoming and changing," he explained.