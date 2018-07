Madonna gets flexy in new campaign for French fashion label



Anything Madonna puts her name to tends to create a buzz. So when news emerged that the 50-year-old was to be the face of the new Louis Vuitton campaign, the ads soon became the year's most talked about.



And as pictures from the shoot show, Madonna who's previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Gap, H&M and Max Factor - lives up to expectations by making the images uniquely her own.



Demonstrating the flexibility for which she's now renowned, the star poses in a bistro in the six images shot by Steven Meisel, a top industry snapper who worked with the singer on her 1992 book Sex.



The mum-of-three was chosen for the campaign by Louis Vuitton creative director Marc Jacobs, after he was "blown away" by her performance at a Sweet & Sticky tour gig in Paris.



"What fascinates me most about her is her never-ending energy, and the idea of becoming and changing," he explained.