Frankie Bridge looks unreal in striking green slip dress - and it’s just £29

Frankie Bridge was joined by a special guest for this week’s Frankie’s Faves - her sister. The TV star was helping her pick out high street pieces for her next holiday and found an amazing selection of dresses.
Our favourite? A button-down slip dress from New Look in emerald green. The breezy midi is made from a lightweight fabric, with adjustable straps and tie-back detail. It has a very flattering, figure-skimming A-line cut and split hem. But the best bit? It’s just £29.
Available in sizes 6-22, several are already in low stock, so don’t wait around. We love it styled with flat leather sandals and a raffia bag, but the versatile piece would also look stunning with barely-there heels or even a pair of white trainers.
Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-striped River Island midi dress. Featuring an orange and white stripe print and short puff sleeves, the statement piece requires minimal accessories. It retails for £60 and is available in sizes 6-22.
If you’re looking for a more formal number, Frankie found a sleek white midi from New Look. With its ruched detail, split hem and asymmetric cut, it’s classic with a modern twist and so flattering. Just £35.99, it comes in five shades from classic white to hot pink.
The former Saturdays singer has been giving our wardrobes a serious upgrade this summer. Just last week she shared her favourite beach-inspired looks with a very simple but chic white denim midi dress that's £35 from ASOS and still available in several sizes. It comes in a cami-style with a figure-hugging cut and cut-out detail at the back.
We were also obsessed with her bright yellow knitted maxi dress from Mango. Part of the brand's SimonMiller collection, it has a sheer skirt with openwork panels and would look amazing with equally vibrant accessories for a statement summer look. Brb, just booking our next holiday.
Shop more of our favourite midi dresses…
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.
Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress
A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.
M&S Knitted Midi Dress
From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.
Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress
Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.
H&M Smocked Midi Dress
H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.
Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress
Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.
AllSaints Osa Midi Dress
Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.
Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress
Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.
Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress
For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.
COS Midi Slip Dress
This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.
River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress
This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.
Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress
A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.
Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress
With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.