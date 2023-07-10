Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge looks unreal in striking green slip dress - and it’s just £29
Shop Frankie’s summer midi dress at New Look

frankie bridge black one shoulder dress
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Frankie Bridge was joined by a special guest for this week’s Frankie’s Faves - her sister. The TV star was helping her pick out high street pieces for her next holiday and found an amazing selection of dresses.

Our favourite? A button-down slip dress from New Look in emerald green. The breezy midi is made from a lightweight fabric, with adjustable straps and tie-back detail. It has a very flattering, figure-skimming A-line cut and split hem. But the best bit? It’s just £29.

Frankie Bridge green New Look dress
Frankie Bridge was joined by her sister Tor Cook for this week's Frankie's Faves

Available in sizes 6-22, several are already in low stock, so don’t wait around. We love it styled with flat leather sandals and a raffia bag, but the versatile piece would also look stunning with barely-there heels or even a pair of white trainers.

Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-striped River Island midi dress. Featuring an orange and white stripe print and short puff sleeves, the statement piece requires minimal accessories. It retails for £60 and is available in sizes 6-22.

If you’re looking for a more formal number, Frankie found a sleek white midi from New Look. With its ruched detail, split hem and asymmetric cut, it’s classic with a modern twist and so flattering. Just £35.99, it comes in five shades from classic white to hot pink.

The former Saturdays singer has been giving our wardrobes a serious upgrade this summer. Just last week she shared her favourite beach-inspired looks with a very simple but chic white denim midi dress that's £35 from ASOS and still available in several sizes. It comes in a cami-style with a figure-hugging cut and cut-out detail at the back.

We were also obsessed with her bright yellow knitted maxi dress from Mango. Part of the brand's SimonMiller collection, it has a sheer skirt with openwork panels and would look amazing with equally vibrant accessories for a statement summer look. Brb, just booking our next holiday.

Shop more of our favourite midi dresses…

  • & Other Stories blue midi dress

    & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    & Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.

  • Nobody's Child floral midi dress

    Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress

    A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.

  • M&S white knitted dress

    M&S Knitted Midi Dress

    From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.

  • Reiss black midi dress

    Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress

    Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.

  • H&M midi dress

    H&M Smocked Midi Dress

    H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.

  • Mango yellow midi dress

    Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress

    Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.

  • AllSaints Osa midi dress

    AllSaints Osa Midi Dress

    Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.

  • Pretty Lavish cream midi dress

    Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.

  • New Look green midi dress

    New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress

    Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.

  • Karen Millen striped midi dress

    Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress

    For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.

  • COS midi slip dress

    COS Midi Slip Dress

    This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.

  • River Island midi dress

    River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

    River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

  • Whistles midi dress

    Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress

    This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.

  • Reformation white dress

    Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress

    A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.

  • Anthropologie green midi dress

    Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress

    With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.

