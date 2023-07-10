Frankie Bridge looks unreal in striking green slip dress - and it’s just £29

Frankie Bridge was joined by a special guest for this week’s Frankie’s Faves - her sister. The TV star was helping her pick out high street pieces for her next holiday and found an amazing selection of dresses.

Our favourite? A button-down slip dress from New Look in emerald green. The breezy midi is made from a lightweight fabric, with adjustable straps and tie-back detail. It has a very flattering, figure-skimming A-line cut and split hem. But the best bit? It’s just £29.

Frankie Bridge was joined by her sister Tor Cook for this week's Frankie's Faves

Available in sizes 6-22, several are already in low stock, so don’t wait around. We love it styled with flat leather sandals and a raffia bag, but the versatile piece would also look stunning with barely-there heels or even a pair of white trainers.

Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-striped River Island midi dress. Featuring an orange and white stripe print and short puff sleeves, the statement piece requires minimal accessories. It retails for £60 and is available in sizes 6-22.

If you’re looking for a more formal number, Frankie found a sleek white midi from New Look. With its ruched detail, split hem and asymmetric cut, it’s classic with a modern twist and so flattering. Just £35.99, it comes in five shades from classic white to hot pink.

The former Saturdays singer has been giving our wardrobes a serious upgrade this summer. Just last week she shared her favourite beach-inspired looks with a very simple but chic white denim midi dress that's £35 from ASOS and still available in several sizes. It comes in a cami-style with a figure-hugging cut and cut-out detail at the back.

We were also obsessed with her bright yellow knitted maxi dress from Mango. Part of the brand's SimonMiller collection, it has a sheer skirt with openwork panels and would look amazing with equally vibrant accessories for a statement summer look. Brb, just booking our next holiday.

Shop more of our favourite midi dresses…