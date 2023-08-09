Frankie Bridge is a 00s dream in wide-leg cargo trousers - and they’ve just dropped in the sale

Frankie Bridge was back on our TV screens on Tuesday, looking every inch the fashion It-girl as she joined the Loose Women panel.
The former Saturdays singer showcased her style credentials in a pair of wide-leg cargo trousers and a silky asymmetric top. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Felt good to be back with the Loose ladies today @loosewomen #ootd".
Frankie Bridge wears wide-leg cargo pants on Loose Women
Cargo pants have been one of the biggest trends of spring/summer 2023, thanks to the likes of Miu Miu and Stella McCartney making a case for the utilitarian style. The fashion world’s recent 00s revival has seen ballet flats and mini skirts also making a comeback, but cargo trousers are a staple we think are here to stay.
Frankie’s high street pair is from Warehouse and the wide-leg style has just dropped in the sale from £99 to £62.30. Available in cream, black or khaki, the luxe tailored trousers look far more expensive than their price tag. They feature a high-waisted cut and classic patch pockets.
We’d style the cargo pants like Frankie with a fitted sleeveless top - hers is from Zara - to balance the looser silhouette. You could add a trench coat for the unpredictable weather and complete the look with everything from trainers to loafers to chunky boots.
Frankie's Instagram followers were loving the outfit, with one writing: "Where are those trousers from? Gorgeous", while another said: "Enjoying this look a lot", and her 2:22 co-star Jamie Winstone commented a flame emoji.
Feeling inspired? Shop our favourite cargo trousers this summer
New Look Khaki Cuffed Cargo Trousers
New Look's cuffed slim-fit cargo trousers are so similar to Princess Kate's. They're made from a soft cotton fabric and feature a high waisted cut.
Reformation Bilijana Relaxed Cargo Pants
These Reformation cargo pants are fitted around the hips and waist, falling to a relaxed straight leg - so flattering. The sleek pair suits both heels and trainers.
Arket Cargo Trousers
Made from pure cotton, Arket's ultra comfortable cargo trousers are detailed with front pockets and side pockets at the knees. They have an adjustable drawstring waistband which can be worn on the hips or at the waist.
H&M Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers
These classic khaki cargo pants come in a cool wide-leg cut with diagonal patch pockets. Very Bella Hadid.
Mango Parachute Cargo Pants
Channel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Mango's parachute-style cargo pants. Available in sand, black and off-white, they come in a flowy cotton fabric with an adjustable waist and hems.
Frankie Shop Maesa Wide-leg Cargo Pants
We love the pressed pleated detail on these tailored wide-leg cargo pants by Frankie Shop. Both polished and relaxed, they're a must-buy for every season.
Reiss Dion Flared Cargo Trousers
If you didn't think cargo pants could be chic, these flared trousers from Reiss could change your mind. Made from a cotton-blend, they feature a high-rise waist and two classic patch pockets.
AllSaints Frieda High-Rise Cargo Trousers
AllSaints has a collection of luxe tapered-leg cargo pants that look amazing with stilettos. We love these ones in washed olive green.
M&S Tencel Rich Cargo Trousers
With their elasticated waist and loosely tapered fit, these straight-leg cargo pants from M&S promise to be super comfortable. Made with sustainability in mind, they've been tea-dyed with natural colourants for less environmental impact.
Nobody's Child Black Cargo Utility Pants
Nobody's Child's straight-leg black cargo trousers are perfect to throw on with a tank or crop top and chunky sandals this summer. They have an oversized fit, so size down if necessary.
Hush Caro Linen Cargo Trousers
Wear these Hush cargo pants with a white-tee or linen shirt for a stylish tonal outfit this summer. They're made from a breathable linen blend in a loose, floaty fit - perfect for summer.