Frankie Bridge is a 00s dream in wide-leg cargo trousers - and they’ve just dropped in the sale

Frankie Bridge was back on our TV screens on Tuesday, looking every inch the fashion It-girl as she joined the Loose Women panel.

The former Saturdays singer showcased her style credentials in a pair of wide-leg cargo trousers and a silky asymmetric top. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Felt good to be back with the Loose ladies today @loosewomen #ootd".

Frankie Bridge wears wide-leg cargo pants on Loose Women

Cargo pants have been one of the biggest trends of spring/summer 2023, thanks to the likes of Miu Miu and Stella McCartney making a case for the utilitarian style. The fashion world’s recent 00s revival has seen ballet flats and mini skirts also making a comeback, but cargo trousers are a staple we think are here to stay.

Frankie’s high street pair is from Warehouse and the wide-leg style has just dropped in the sale from £99 to £62.30. Available in cream, black or khaki, the luxe tailored trousers look far more expensive than their price tag. They feature a high-waisted cut and classic patch pockets.

We’d style the cargo pants like Frankie with a fitted sleeveless top - hers is from Zara - to balance the looser silhouette. You could add a trench coat for the unpredictable weather and complete the look with everything from trainers to loafers to chunky boots.

Frankie's Instagram followers were loving the outfit, with one writing: "Where are those trousers from? Gorgeous", while another said: "Enjoying this look a lot", and her 2:22 co-star Jamie Winstone commented a flame emoji.

Feeling inspired? Shop our favourite cargo trousers this summer