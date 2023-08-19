Frankie Bridge's striking new two-piece may be one of her boldest looks to date

From pretty dresses to chic waistcoats, Frankie Bridge's wardrobe is full of gorgeous outfits – and her latest look may be one of her boldest yet.

The Loose Women panelist took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie in the Mango co-ord, which featured an oversized linen shirt and matching trousers in a blue and yellow striped print.

© Instagram Frankie teamed the striped co-ord with a white strappy top

Frankie wore a white vest top beneath the short-sleeved shirt, rounding off the summer look with a pair of grey slip-on sandals.

The 34-year-old captioned the photo: "Wearing bright colours will wake me up right?!"

The Mango linen trousers feature a straight leg and high-waisted fit, with a frayed hem for a relaxed finish. The trousers can be styled with the matching shirt or with a white T-shirt for an effortlessly cool look – and it would also make for a chic holiday outfit.

Frankie has become a fashion icon in her own right, and the former The Saturdays singer regularly shares her top fashion picks with her Instagram followers as part of her #FrankiesFaves.

The mother-of-two has been keeping herself busy in recent weeks with her FW Bridge clothing range and Loose Women appearances, as well as landing herself the role of Lauren in the West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The star shared the news of her latest gig with her Instagram followers last month, writing: "I'm joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of 'Lauren'. It's a total dream come true!

"I've loved the show since I first saw it. It's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join @jaimewinstone @cliffordsamuel @rickychamp2 @222aghoststory who have already made me feel like a part of the family!"

