The Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar is back for 2023 – and it’s more luxurious than we hoped for

There may be a plethora of beauty advent calendars to choose from for December, but not all beauty advent calendars are created equal – the Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 is by far a cut above the rest. The iconic department store joined the beauty advent calendar craze last year with an epic version, and they’ve done it again for 2023 with a beauty advent calendar that’s about as luxurious as they get.

Coming back bigger and better for this festive season, Harvey Nichols have upped the ante with the contents. As well as full-sized and mini products inside, shoppers will find treatment vouchers from a selection of beauty services found at Harvey Nichols – think an eyebrow shape at eyebrow expert Shavata and a 15-minute express treatment at Sisley Paris Express.

There’s even a surprise £100 Harvey Nichols gift card in 1 in 50 advent calendars – those odds are in your favour!

Costing £250, the combined product and treatment value is over £1,300. It’s out now, and if last year’s sales are anything to go by, we’d shop it quick.

Our review of the Harvey Nichols 2023 beauty advent calendar

Harvey Nichols is iconic, and even though it’s only the second year the retailer has joined the beauty advent calendar trend, it’s fast becoming one of the beauty advent calendars us beauty editors get genuinely excited about. I’m impressed by the brands inside, including Augustinus Bader, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Charlotte Tilbury , and love that the treatment vouchers give you an excuse to take a trip to the department store post-Christmas. It’s a nice touch to give you more than just products to try.

Inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar

One thing I noted about the contents is the amount of full-size products – 25 in total, which makes it incredible value for money. The design is as chic as you’d expect, with bold colours instead of traditional golds and reds, which I’m so here for.

What's inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar 2023

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream - 15ml

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau De Parfum - 5ml

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Candle - 30g

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Walk of No Shame - Full size

Sisley Paris Sisleya L’Integral Anti Age Cream - 5ml

Sisley Paris Express 15-min Treatment - Treatment voucher, all stores

Escentric Molecule E01 - Full size 30ml

Fenty Beauty ICON Semi Matte Lipstick POSE QUEEN - Full size

Fenty Beauty ICON Refillable Lipstick Case - Full size

Fenty Beauty The Whole Shebang – 45 min Colour Masterclass treatment voucher, selected stores

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream - Full size 25ml

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Body Lotion - 75ml

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Shower Gel - 75ml

Carolina Herrera Matte Red Algeria 410 Lipstick - Full size

Carolina Herrera Zebra Printed Cap - Full size

Color WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer - Full size 50ml

Davines MOMO Shampoo - 75ml

Davines MOMO Conditioner - 75ml

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel - Full size 50ml

Dermalogica Pro Skin30 -Treatment Voucher, All Stores

Dr Barbara Sturm Cleanser - Full size 50ml

Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill & Repair Serum - Full size 5ml

Eve Lom Rescue Mask - Full size 50ml

Hermetica Verticaloud Eau De Parfum Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder Diffused Light - Full size

Jo Loves Pomelo Paintbrush - 7ml

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream - Full size 50ml

Larry King A Social Life for Your Hair - Full size 30ml

Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick Bed of Roses - Full size

Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajad Eau De Parfum - 5ml

Memo Paris French Leather Eau De Parfum - 5ml

Mizensir Palissandre Des Indes Candle - 90g

MZ SKIN Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask - Full size 3g

MZ SKIN Vitamin-Infused Meso Face Mask - Full size 12ml

NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist - Full size 30ml

OPI Nail Polish Bubble Bath - Full size 15ml

OTO Sleep Drops 10% CBD - Full size 15ml

Rodial Vit C Drops - Full size 31ml

Shavata Singh Brow & Lash Strengthener [Full size 8ml]

Shavata Singh Eyebrow Shape - Treatment voucher, all stores

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Duo – Black & Pink

Sunday Riley Good Genes - Full size 15ml

Tan Luxe The Water - Full size 100ml

Tiziana Terenzi Nottebuia Extrait de Parfums - 15ml

U Beauty Super Hydrator - Full size 15ml

