Frankie Bridge's M&S sweater is perfect for your autumn wardrobe - and it's just £29

Frankie Bridge returned to her fashion Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves on Sunday, after a two-week hiatus.
The West End star has a talent for finding the best pieces on the high street, and we were not disappointed with her new season picks.
M&S announced Sienna Miller as the face of their new autumn/winter collection last month, and it seems Frankie is loving the edit as much as we do.
Sharing a picture of herself wearing the lime green sweater and matching satin midi skirt, she captioned the post: "If you haven’t seen the latest @marksandspencer collab with Sienna Miller… where have you been? This jumper is part of the collection. The colour isn’t something I would usually go for but now I have it on I love!! Something to brighten up a grey autumn day."
Frankie’s sweater features a regular fit with a timeless crew neckline and cable knit texture. It has ribbed detailing at the cuffs and subtle side split hems for a flattering finish. Priced at just £29.50, it’s still available in sizes Extra Small to Large and already has countless glowing reviews.
One M&S customer wrote: "Beautiful jumper, very soft and amazing colour. Good sizing. Can't wait to wear it." While another said: "So pleased with my purchase. Just need the weather to get cold so I can wear it! Fabulous colour and super soft. True to size."
The £35 satin slip skirt is also still available in several sizes and looks amazing paired with the sweater as a tonal outfit. "This skirt is part of the collection too," wrote Frankie. "Love it with the matching colour for a tonal look. Feels really chic and put together!"
The ultra cool piece is cut to a midi length with a comfortable elasticated waistband. We’d complete the look with black leather ankle boots and a bold red lip like Sienna - obsessed.
Shop more of team HELLO!'s favourite looks from the M&S x Sienna Miller collection...
M&S Tailored Waistcoat
HELLO!'s Verdict
"Waistcoats have quickly become a fashion staple for women this summer. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Frankie Bridge has been spotted wearing them, and we're expecting the trend to continue through to the new season. Wear this M&S waistcoat with wide-leg trousers for an effortlessly stylish look." Hollie Brotherton, HELLO! Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Waistcoats have been everywhere this year, and M&S's black style is perfect for day-to-night dressing. The five-button fastening and two front pockets give an elevated look, and it would look so chic styled with a pair of wide-leg trousers and heeled ankle boots.
M&S Satin Slip Skirt
HELLO!'s Verdict
“I am obsessed with this lime green look. Do I believe Sienna would wear something so bright in real life? I’m not so sure. But I can see how superb it looks, so I’m ordering it before it sells out because I love anything bright. M&S has an obsession with lime green in 2023, but I’m not complaining. Sienna’s boots in this photo are very cool but I’ll be wearing my black ankle boots to keep costs down, but I’ll definitely be wearing it with a bright red lip a la Sienna.” Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Shopping
Satin skirts are great for transitional dressing, as they work just as well styled with chunky boots in autumn as they do with sandals and trainers during the summer. M&S's lime green skirt is the perfect statement piece for injecting some colour into your wardrobe, and we love it teamed with a black oversized jumper.
M&S Pink Checked Longline Coat
HELLO!'s Verdict
“This coat is so gorgeous and fun - it’s giving Carrie Bradshaw and Emily in Paris vibes! And I love a bold longline coat that’s also versatile – it’s perfect to wear with either a quirky mix and match look or to add a pop of colour to a more classic outfit. And I love the way Sienna has it styled, with edgy black accessories to offset the soft colourway. Plus, it’s the perfect hue of the season, Barbie pink. What’s not to love?” Karen Silas, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor
M&S's pink checked coat is just stunning, and it's the perfect outerwear for brightening up any wardrobe this winter. It features a relaxed fit and a longline shape, we love it styled with a belt for a figure-flattering finish.
M&S Tweed Check Blazer
HELLO!'s Verdict
"I'm a sucker for a relaxed-fit blazer and this one is perfection. It has total Anine Bing vibes - you'd never know it was M&S unless I told you! I'm not surprised Sienna picked it as her "favourite" piece from the whole collection - it's very her. I'll wear it with a funky T-shirt, my favourite All Saints jeans and some chunky boots - perfect for autumn!" Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor
Tweed blazers are a timeless trend that makes any outfit appear smarter, and Princess Kate is a huge fan of the workwear style. Marks & Spencer's version features a single-breasted front and flap pockets, with buttoned cuffs for a smart finish.
M&S Shearling Aviator Jacket
HELLO!'s Verdict
"An aviator jacket is a staple for any autumn/ winter wardrobe – and this M&S version is definitely one you'll want to wear all season. The regular fit means it'll be so easy to throw on with literally any outfit, and I'll be adding it to my wishlist for when the weather changes." Sophie Bates, HELLO! Commerce Writer
M&S's borg aviator jacket looks so cosy for the colder weather. The faux shearling lining gives that extra comfort while added a stylish touch to the collar – and the staple style could be teamed with a midi dress, jeans or wide-leg trousers to complete the look.