Frankie Bridge's M&S sweater is perfect for your autumn wardrobe - and it's just £29

Frankie Bridge returned to her fashion Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves on Sunday, after a two-week hiatus.

The West End star has a talent for finding the best pieces on the high street, and we were not disappointed with her new season picks.

M&S announced Sienna Miller as the face of their new autumn/winter collection last month, and it seems Frankie is loving the edit as much as we do.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing the lime green sweater and matching satin midi skirt, she captioned the post: "If you haven’t seen the latest @marksandspencer collab with Sienna Miller… where have you been? This jumper is part of the collection. The colour isn’t something I would usually go for but now I have it on I love!! Something to brighten up a grey autumn day."

Frankie Bridge shares a selfie in Marks & Spencer's green sweater and satin skirt

Frankie’s sweater features a regular fit with a timeless crew neckline and cable knit texture. It has ribbed detailing at the cuffs and subtle side split hems for a flattering finish. Priced at just £29.50, it’s still available in sizes Extra Small to Large and already has countless glowing reviews.

One M&S customer wrote: "Beautiful jumper, very soft and amazing colour. Good sizing. Can't wait to wear it." While another said: "So pleased with my purchase. Just need the weather to get cold so I can wear it! Fabulous colour and super soft. True to size."

The £35 satin slip skirt is also still available in several sizes and looks amazing paired with the sweater as a tonal outfit. "This skirt is part of the collection too," wrote Frankie. "Love it with the matching colour for a tonal look. Feels really chic and put together!"

The ultra cool piece is cut to a midi length with a comfortable elasticated waistband. We’d complete the look with black leather ankle boots and a bold red lip like Sienna - obsessed.

